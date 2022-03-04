‘Lucky it wasn’t attempted murder’ – Fife window fitter jailed for catalogue of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘Lucky it wasn’t attempted murder’ – Fife window fitter jailed for catalogue of abuse

By Jamie McKenzie
March 4 2022, 10.48am
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife man who grabbed and squeezed his ex-partner’s throat, racially abused her and spat on her while she was holding a toddler has been jailed.

Alexander McManus pled guilty to engaging in a course of abuse over ten months which also included pushing the woman against a wall, repeatedly recording her on his mobile phone, acting in an aggressive manner towards her and turning up at her home uninvited.

The charge also said he repeatedly sent messages to her through his Xbox Live games console.

The domestic abuse offending took place between June 2020 and March 2021.

Throat squeeze

McManus, 31, of Primrose Lane in Rosyth, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told the court that on one occasion, McManus pushed the woman onto a bed and using one hand, “squeezed her throat.”

When he eventually got up to leave, he spat on the woman.

The court heard on another occasion the couple had been arguing and McManus spat on the woman and the saliva struck in the face a young child she was holding.

McManus, who was in full time employment selling windows and doors, was then heard by witnesses calling the woman a racial slur.

Jailed

Sheriff Charles Macnair described some of the offending as “extremely serious.”

He told McManus: “Namely, seizing her by the throat and compressing – you are perhaps fortunate you were not on indictment for attempted murder.

“The spitting happened on repeated occasions.

“You have a record including domestic abuse and this was aggravated by racial abuse.

“It must be made clear this behaviour under any circumstances will not be tolerated.

“Having regard to the nature of offending I have reached a conclusion there is no appropriate alternative but a custodial sentence.”

McManus was sentenced to 250 days in prison.

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said his client was involved in a toxic relationship, which involved abuse coming from both sides.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier