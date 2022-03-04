Developer appointed for £70m Perthshire project that will create 200 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new £70 million Energy from Waste (EfW) facility that could create 200 Perthshire jobs have taken a step forward.

French specialist company Tiru has been commissioned to build and operate the facility at Binn Eco Park, near Glenfarg.

Tiru, part of the recycling and waste management specialists Paprec Group, currently operates two EfW plants at Grimsby and Exeter.

It also runs 18 further facilities across Europe, ranging in scale from 3 MW to 200 MW.

The Binn Eco Park project will be the firm’s first EfW contract in Scotland.

The £70 million plant was given planning consent by Perth and Kinross Council in 2020.

It aims to provide power to existing occupiers of the industrial park and export power to the National Grid.

This will create around 200 construction jobs.

A further 30 full-time roles will be created when the plant is fully operational. It is hoped the new facility will be running by late 2024.

In February 2021, the site was given financial backing by Iona Capital.

Binn Group chief executive Allan MacGregor said the new EfW facility would allow commercial operators to divert waste from landfill.

“It also offers a local solution to nearby municipal authorities,” he said.

“We are excited at the role the facility will play in securing growth of Binn Group while supporting inward investment and economic regeneration for the Perthshire economy.”

He said the other firms involved bring experienced teams with “tried and tested technology” to the project.

Mr McGregor added their expertise will help Binn Group provide a cleaner solution for non-recyclable waste.

Iona Capital investment manager Julia Safiullina welcomed TIRU’s involvement.

She said: “Their experience gives us confidence the project will be delivered on time and on budget.

“TIRU’s extensive experience in operating EfWs and developing heat utilisation provides a further assurance that the Binn EfW project will be a success.”

Future plans for Binn Eco Park

Binn Group bosses say the EFW plant will process almost 85,000 tonnes of residual waste each year.

This will see the firm move closer to achieving the 2045 Net Zero target date set out by the Scottish Government.

It aims to reduce Scotland’s emissions of all greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2045.

The plant’s electricity and heat outputs – hot water or steam – will be used within the Eco Park or further afield.

Future plans for the Binn Eco Park include advanced horticulture systems, advanced circular economy recycling systems and a clean technology training and R&D centre.

These will all benefit from low carbon heat produced by the on-site EFW facility.

The park is also the proposed site for an advanced plastics recycling facility. It was granted a £5.2m award in the Tay Cities Deal.

Mr McGregor added: “Our proposed plant will offer an option for both local businesses and industry to meet their legal obligations.

“By offering a low carbon solution to combat a national problem at local level, Binn Group will play a key role in supporting the transition away from landfill.

“‘No-one should be in any doubt about the environmental challenges facing us all,” he added.