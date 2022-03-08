Tuesday court round-up — Boxer’s court win and lockdown party

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tuesday court round-up

Baby assaults

Fife man Christopher Kirk has been jailed for nearly six years for assaulting two tiny children.

The 31-year-old from Kirkcaldy was originally charged with attempted murder after shaking a squeezing a bay girl, causing two skull fractures.

He also battered a young boy and was accused of assaulting him to the danger of his life.

He pled guilty to lesser charges of assault – the girl, to the danger of her life – at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Richardson told him: “At the time when you assaulted each of these children they were less than a year old.

“They were completely defenceless.”

Boxer’s court win

A Fife boxer has been spared disqualification, despite failing to provide a breath sample after a crash in Glenrothes.

Liam Gay, 23, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offence after crashing his car on Western Avenue in Glenrothes on February 5.

The joiner, of Balnagowan Drive, had been drinking in a snooker club earlier that evening.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Police were required to attend a road traffic accident.

“Officers attended at the vehicle. The accused was not there at the time.”

First offender Gay was traced shortly after being seen on CCTV.

His solicitor David Bell said: “He’s a fairly successful amateur boxer. He was training the next day.

“His next bout is in Birmingham and is to be televised.

“He’d been at a snooker club.

“He’s been noted to say he’d had alcohol.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said by the acceptance of a guilty plea to failing to provide a breath sample, disqualification is no longer mandatory.

As Gay already had six points on his licence, the sheriff imposed another four to prevent him from being disqualified.

“That means you now have ten live points,” he said.

“Any road traffic discretion will result in you being disqualified.”

The sheriff also fined him £706.67.

Filthy fryer

Fife chip shop worker Michael Foy has been ordered to pay compensation to two women after he uploaded pictures of them to porn site XHamster. A jury also found him guilty of taking a picture of one woman while she was naked, asleep and unable to give consent.

Lockdown party

A Perth man who swore and ranted at police as they tried to end a lockdown house party has been fined.

Officers were called to a flat in the city’s Foundry Lane in the early hours of June 26, 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic.

Perth Sheriff Court heard a neighbour had complained to police about loud music just before 1am.

Michael Foley answered the door and was “aggressive” when officers turned up, said fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie.

“There was a conversation about family issues which seemed to start an argument.”

Foley, 42, told officers to “f*** off” and said: “You’re not needed.”

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Foley pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Given this was three months into lockdown, there probably shouldn’t have been a party.

“Mr Foley and others at the gathering had been drinking.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Foley: “There is no excuse for speaking to police officers in the way that you did.”

Unemployed Foley, of Bute Drive, Perth, was fined £270.

Unwanted delivery

Tesco delivery driver Kenneth Massie left a mother terrified after turning up at her door unannounced and when she was not home. The 42-year-old claimed he was just trying to be nice to the Perthshire woman but admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.