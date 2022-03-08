Tuesday court round-up — Boxer’s court win and lockdown party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Boxer’s court win and lockdown party

By Crime and Courts Team
March 8 2022, 7.30pm
Baby assaults

Fife man Christopher Kirk has been jailed for nearly six years for assaulting two tiny children.

The 31-year-old from Kirkcaldy was originally charged with attempted murder after shaking a squeezing a bay girl, causing two skull fractures.

He also battered a young boy and was accused of assaulting him to the danger of his life.

He pled guilty to lesser charges of assault – the girl, to the danger of her life – at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Christopher Kirk was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Richardson told him: “At the time when you assaulted each of these children they were less than a year old.

“They were completely defenceless.”

Boxer’s court win

A Fife boxer has been spared disqualification, despite failing to provide a breath sample after a crash in Glenrothes.

Liam Gay, 23, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offence after crashing his car on Western Avenue in Glenrothes on February 5.

The joiner, of Balnagowan Drive, had been drinking in a snooker club earlier that evening.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Police were required to attend a road traffic accident.

“Officers attended at the vehicle. The accused was not there at the time.”

First offender Gay was traced shortly after being seen on CCTV.

His solicitor David Bell said: “He’s a fairly successful amateur boxer. He was training the next day.

“His next bout is in Birmingham and is to be televised.

“He’d been at a snooker club.

“He’s been noted to say he’d had alcohol.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said by the acceptance of a guilty plea to failing to provide a breath sample, disqualification is no longer mandatory.

As Gay already had six points on his licence, the sheriff imposed another four to prevent him from being disqualified.

“That means you now have ten live points,” he said.

“Any road traffic discretion will result in you being disqualified.”

The sheriff also fined him £706.67.

Filthy fryer

Fife chip shop worker Michael Foy has been ordered to pay compensation to two women after he uploaded pictures of them to porn site XHamster. A jury also found him guilty of taking a picture of one woman while she was naked, asleep and unable to give consent.

Michael Foy, xHamster
Foy was found guilty of putting the pictures on porn site xHamster.

Lockdown party

A Perth man who swore and ranted at police as they tried to end a lockdown house party has been fined.

Officers were called to a flat in the city’s Foundry Lane in the early hours of June 26, 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic.

Perth Sheriff Court heard a neighbour had complained to police about loud music just before 1am.

Michael Foley answered the door and was “aggressive” when officers turned up, said fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie.

“There was a conversation about family issues which seemed to start an argument.”

Foley, 42, told officers to “f*** off” and said: “You’re not needed.”

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Foley pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Given this was three months into lockdown, there probably shouldn’t have been a party.

“Mr Foley and others at the gathering had been drinking.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Foley: “There is no excuse for speaking to police officers in the way that you did.”

Unemployed Foley, of Bute Drive, Perth, was fined £270.

Unwanted delivery

Tesco delivery driver Kenneth Massie left a mother terrified after turning up at her door unannounced and when she was not home. The 42-year-old claimed he was just trying to be nice to the Perthshire woman but admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

Tesco delivery van, Kenneth Massie
Tesco delivery driver Kenneth Massie left the woman alarmed.
