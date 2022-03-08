Methil man, 82, denies sexually assaulting woman since her childhood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trial has heard allegations a pensioner sexually abused a Fife woman for years, beginning when she was just a child.

Richard McAllister denies charges he sexually abused the woman on various occasions between 2009 and 2010 and used lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards her.

It is alleged at his home in Den Walk in Methil and at a caravan park in Pitlochry, he repeatedly made inappropriate and sexual remarks about her body and touched her leg.

Between 2010 and 2012 at the same locations, he is accused of sexually assaulting her in the same manner.

On one occasion between 2012 and 2014 at his home, he is accused of another sexual assault.

Abuse began with massage

Giving evidence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link, the woman told of an incident during which McAllister had been giving her a massage at his home.

She said he had begun massaging her lower back but she told the court the 82-year-then assaulted her.

“He then unclipped my bra. I felt uncomfortable.

“I did say I didn’t need my bra unclipped but he did it anyway.

“I couldn’t do anything.

“He started massaging the top half of my back.”

She alleged McAllister began reaching over to her sides, near her breasts.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then told the court he slid his hands down her trousers and abused her.

Consent defence

“I knew it was going to happen,” she said.

“He then moved to the bottom of my back.”

She said he put both hands into her underwear and began rubbing her.

“I asked him what he was doing. I think he just told me to shush.

“That’s when he continued to touch me.

“He kept on lowering towards my private areas.”

The woman said the traumatic incident felt like it lasted for minutes.

McAllister denies ever sexually assaulting her.

He has launched defences of consent in relation to two charges.

The woman described a second incident at McAllister’s home in May 2020 when, she said, he touched her breasts after she arrived to return a vacuum cleaner to him.

The trial, before Sheriff Charles Macnair QC, continues.