Methil man, 82, denies sexually assaulting woman since her childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Methil man, 82, denies sexually assaulting woman since her childhood

By Ross Gardiner
March 8 2022, 6.04pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.09pm
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A trial has heard allegations a pensioner sexually abused a Fife woman for years, beginning when she was just a child.

Richard McAllister denies charges he sexually abused the woman on various occasions between 2009 and 2010 and used lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards her.

It is alleged at his home in Den Walk in Methil and at a caravan park in Pitlochry, he repeatedly made inappropriate and sexual remarks about her body and touched her leg.

Between 2010 and 2012 at the same locations, he is accused of sexually assaulting her in the same manner.

On one occasion between 2012 and 2014 at his home, he is accused of another sexual assault.

Abuse began with massage

Giving evidence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link, the woman told of an incident during which McAllister had been giving her a massage at his home.

She said he had begun massaging her lower back but she told the court the 82-year-then assaulted her.

“He then unclipped my bra. I felt uncomfortable.

“I did say I didn’t need my bra unclipped but he did it anyway.

“I couldn’t do anything.

“He started massaging the top half of my back.”

She alleged McAllister began reaching over to her sides, near her breasts.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then told the court he slid his hands down her trousers and abused her.

Consent defence

“I knew it was going to happen,” she said.

“He then moved to the bottom of my back.”

She said he put both hands into her underwear and began rubbing her.

“I asked him what he was doing. I think he just told me to shush.

“That’s when he continued to touch me.

“He kept on lowering towards my private areas.”

The woman said the traumatic incident felt like it lasted for minutes.

McAllister denies ever sexually assaulting her.

He has launched defences of consent in relation to two charges.

The woman described a second incident at McAllister’s home in May 2020 when, she said, he touched her breasts after she arrived to return a vacuum cleaner to him.

The trial, before Sheriff Charles Macnair QC, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]