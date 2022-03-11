Friday court round-up — Sniffing and biting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some court yarns from your area to round off the week.

Vile checks

A Fife offender who used vile techniques to see if his partner had been cheating on him after nights out has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Nicholas Benedetti put his fingers up his girlfriend’s nose to test for cocaine, regularly checked her for love bites and sniffed bedsheets for traces of other men.

Benedetti admitted he would smell her underwear and use even more disgusting methods to make his checks during their three-year relationship.

The 22-year-old previously pled guilty to a 16-month campaign of abusive behaviour at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner said: “Throughout the relationship, the accused was jealous and possessive.

“He would send her text messages when she was out with friends to come home.”

Ms Bremner said Benedetti, of Milnwood Court, Glenrothes, regularly checked on his partner.

On one occasion in 2019, he became angry when his partner went to a party.

When she returned, he pushed her on to a bed and placed both hands on her neck for 20 to 30 seconds, leaving her scared and struggling to breathe.

Benedetti pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also issued a non-harassment order to protect the woman and placed Benedetti under supervision.

The sheriff previously agreed Benedetti’s actions were not sexually motivated and did not place him on the Sex Offenders Register.

Charity campaigner jailed

Child abuse campaigner Dave Sharp has been jailed after stalking two fellow charity bosses. Sharp, who suffered devastating abuse as a child at St Ninian’s School in Falkland, fell out with his victims and bombarded them with abusive and threatening emails.

Hair still hanging from mouth

A man attacked his partner so brutally that when police traced him, he still had her hair in his mouth.

Michael Berry, 33, appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from Perth Prison to admit, between August and September last year, terrorising the woman at addresses in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area.

On one occasion he climbed over her balcony and banged and kicked on the door before running away.

Another time, Berry attended uninvited and shouted and swore before placing her in a headlock for two minutes, before throwing her and attempting to pull her down a flight of stairs.

He repeatedly punched her on the body, causing her to fall down and then repeatedly kicked her on the head and body while she was on the floor.

Berry seized her by the legs and again attempted to pull her down stairs before repeatedly biting her on the face and head.

During his violent rampage, Berry threatened to kill the woman.

He left briefly but when he returned, police were present and officers noticed the woman’s hair “hanging from his mouth.”

Berry also admitted making alarming remarks about police who attended, stating he wanted their families to die of cancer or Covid-19.

Sheriff James Williamson labelled the assault “appalling” and further remanded Berry for a social work report.

He will be sentenced on April 8

Killer’s blaze threat

A Tayside woman who once stabbed her lover to death for refusing to have sex with her set fire to her flat in Newburgh to “burn her old life”. After the initial blaze was extinguished, Victoria Kydd set a new one while firefighters were at the property.

Racial abuse

A Fife man who racially abused a Ballingry shopkeeper will serve 14 days in custody.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court Craig Anstruther admitted acting in a threatening manner on July 10 at Ballingry Stores on Westwood Crescent.

The 41-year-old shouted, swore and made offensive and racist remarks.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Anstruther entered the shop was recognised as a banned customer.

A staff member who had worked there for over a decade challenged him.

Mr Robertson said Anstruther called the employee a “P*ki b*****d”.

His solicitor Zander Flett said: “He doesn’t recall a lot. He was described as being under the influence.

“He apologised to the shopkeeper.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist labelled the abuse “totally unacceptable behaviour.”

Domestic abuse essay

Offshore worker Craig Perrie is free to fly to Africa for work after writing a document outlining how he would tackle his domestic abuse offending. A sheriff ordered the “essay” earlier this week and suggested Perrie could miss the work trip next week if he did not complete it.

Drugs and cash

A Fife drug dealer has admitted running a major enterprise from his home in Rosyth.

First offender Michael Johnstone appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on August 13.

Police executed a search warrant and raided the 30-year-old’s home in Davenport Place and found large quantities of cash and drugs.

Officers seized 16 cannabis seedlings from a tent, along with equipment including fans, a light and a thermometer.

In total, 1.8kg of cannabis was seized, which police valued at being between £12,000 and £18,000, with the plants worth thousands as well.

Officers also seized 74 grammes of cocaine, thought to be worth between £4,000 and £6,000.

Police also recovered more than £7,000 in banknotes and hundreds of pounds in coins.

Johnstone’s solicitor David Bell said these were maximum values for the drugs.

He said Johnstone’s drug use spiralled after losing both his jobs within 12 hours of each other at the beginning of the first lockdown.

“He started living day to day, taking drugs. He got himself involved.”

Sheriff James Williamson released Johnstone on bail pending a social work report.

He will be sentenced on April 21.

