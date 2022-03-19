Lockdown toilet roll bulk-buy ban bottoms out with racism fine for Fife man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lockdown toilet roll bulk-buy ban bottoms out with racism fine for Fife man

By Ross Gardiner
March 19 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 19 2022, 2.42pm
The bulk-buy ban was met with a racist posting by the accused.
A Fife man posted a racist comment on Facebook under a dispute about bulk-buying toilet roll during lockdown.

Just days after the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, a customer photographed Malkha’s News and Food store in Kirkcaldy after being prevented from making a multiple purchase.

The store had been implementing a widespread policy of no more than two identical items.

The aggrieved customer posted the image on a Fife community Facebook page complaining this policy was in place.

This post was not deemed to be threatening but police became involved when Christian McLeod commented underneath.

Of the Birnam Road shop’s Pakistani owner Fazal Sindhu, groundworker McLeod commented: “F*** off back home and sell your toilet paper. Plenty of sh*t there.”

The shopkeeper considered this to be racist and contacted police.

Malkha’s, Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy, had imposed a bulk-buy ban in lockdown.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, McLeod admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner on March 21, 2020.

His solicitor Raymond Wachtel said: “My client was not the customer who was in the shop.

“My client replied with the comment.

“It’s not something that would be normal for him to do.

“He’s embarrassed by that remark.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined the 48-year-old, of Rolland Avenue in East Wemyss, £300.

Toilet roll shortages a lockdown feature

Toilet roll shortages hit the headlines before the first Covid-19 lockdown had even been announced.

With people panicking about the impending coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, shop shelves were cleared of essentials as people stocked up for a crisis about which little was yet known.

Empty shelves quickly became commonplace as shop owners scrambled to re-stock and eventually limit bulk-buying of all sorts of goods.

Such was the shortage of loo rolls, one cafe in Milnathort saw it’s staff toilet supply stolen by a desperate customer.

‘Be considerate’: Pictures show scale of coronavirus panic-buying at one of Dundee’s busiest shops

