Mormon Bishop's wife kicked teenager in stomach shortly after she gave birth, Dundee jury told By Gordon Currie March 24 2022, 1.35pm Updated: March 24 2022, 6.40pm Avril and Dennis Campbell are on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.