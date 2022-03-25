Child molester behind bars for offending across Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Child molester behind bars for offending across Fife

By Dave Finlay
March 25 2022, 11.00am
The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh

A child molester from Fife who subjected a girl to sexual assaults and rape when she was under 12 is behind bars.

Lee Johnston committed a catalogue of sex crimes including publishing and distributing obscene images and videos of youngsters.

Johnston, 33,  continued taking indecent images of children at addresses in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after he was granted bail and failed to comply with a condition of his release that banned him having unsupervised contact with minors.

He denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of 13 charges he faced, including rape, sexual assault, possessing and making indecent images of children, causing underage children to participate in sexual activity and breaching bail.

Judge Alistair Watson told the sex offender the charges were, in some aspects, “of a gross nature”.

The judge placed Johnston on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded him in custody for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment ahead of sentencing next month.

He told jurors that he was conscious that it was “a sensitive and difficult case”.

Offending across Fife

Johnston’s offending began in 2011 when he acquired child abuse images and started molesting a girl in Leven and Anstruther.

On an occasion between October 2011 and October the following year he also subjected a boy who was aged five to an assault at a pond in Leven after telling him to pull down his trousers.

Johnston performed sex acts on the child and asked him to carry out acts on him.

During the offending, which continued up until 2019, he also told a girl he knew adults and children who wanted to have sex with her for money.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]