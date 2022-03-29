Supervision for Dundee man who pawned phone containing sickening child images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Supervision for Dundee man who pawned phone containing sickening child images

By Gordon Currie
March 29 2022, 1.30pm
Darren Douglas
Darren Douglas leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man handed his phone into a pawn shop after installing specialist software to hide his stash of child abuse images.

When police recovered the mobile device from Cash Converters they were able to recover Darren Douglas’ sickening images using forensic search technology.

The 40-year-old has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years after trying to make money selling the tainted device.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the phone he handed into Cash Converters was found to have more than a dozen vile images, including child rape, stored on it.

When police recovered the device they found Douglas had installed specialist software on it in a bid to hide the sickening material.

Douglas, of Provost Road, Dundee, admitted that between January 11 and June 19, 2020 he downloaded indecent images of children.

Flat raided for sick stash

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “Confidential information was received that indecent images of children may be held on his devices.

“A joiner was called to force entry.

“The accused came to the door. A systematic search commenced.

“It was established he had sold his phone to Cash Converters.

“Staff handed over the phone.

“There were a total of 15 images. The device had anti-forensic software installed.”

Children aged between two and ten were featured.

Instagram searches used indicative terms including ‘pre-teens’ and ‘pre-teen fans’.

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Douglas on a curfew for six months and under social work supervision for three years.

He was also given a conduct requirement to severely restrict his use of the internet.

