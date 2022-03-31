Former Fife businessman, 80, who killed cyclist through dangerous driving is jailed By Alan Richardson March 31 2022, 11.52am Updated: March 31 2022, 1.08pm Adam Fernie (right) has been jailed for causing the death of Iain Anderson (left). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Bus driver admits causing pensioner’s death by braking ‘violently’ in Fife village Bus driver on trial accused of causing Fife pensioner’s death Broughty Ferry joiner caught drink-driving three times in 35 days, with a higher reading each time Monday court round-up — What not to say while drink-driving