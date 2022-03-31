Million-pound properties: 5 of Tayside and Fife’s most expensive homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you in the lucky position of having more than a million pounds to spend on a house?

Even if you’re not, it’s fun to have a look inside some high-end homes.

Here are some of the finest local properties money can buy.

Brechin Castle

We might as well kick off our list with a castle. Sitting on a bluff of rocks above the River South Esk, Brechin Castle has a magnificent location. Mainly built in the 1700s but with parts dating back to the 13th Century, the historic castle is the home of the Earl and Countess of Dalhousie.

The castle has eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In addition there are five estate cottages. Brechin Castle has 40 acres of policies and 70 acres of land in total.

All this can be yours for an asking price of £3 million.

Jenniston House

Sitting in 2.5 acres near Ladybank in Fife, Jenniston House is a beautiful eco home that’s packed with technology. Originally a steading, its current owners spent 12 years transforming it into a modern home with country house grandeur.

Structural insulated panels make it an incredibly efficient house to run. There is a motion sensitive lighting system, a heat exchange system, rain sensing windows and remote controlled curtains and blinds.

As well as a huge main house the property has a garage block, workshop and separate cottage that is run as an Airbnb.

Jenniston House is on sale for offers over £1.75 million.

Cater Milley

Cater Milley is a home like no other. Sat on the banks of the Tay a few miles from Dundee, the house has a unique flowing roof shaped to look like a breaking wave.

It also has a separate tower connected to the main house by a glass bridge – a nod to the bridge at Dundee’s old Olympia Swimming Pool in the 1980s and 90s.

Cater Milley has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. Highlights include an enormous open plan living/dining/kitchen area with a walk-in fridge. The upper level of the tower enjoys spectacular views from 360 degree windows. Electricity is generated by a wind turbine.

An equestrian property as well as a family home, Cater Milley comes with stable blocks, a riding arena and more than 15 acres of land.

Cater Milley is on sale for offers over £1.45 million.

The Bowhouse.

Another eco-home, the Bowhouse is near the hamlet of Cluny not far from Kirkcaldy. Built on the site of an old ruin the house sits on a hilltop and enjoys sweeping views over Fife.

Brimming with technology, the Bowhouse has a lighting system designed by David Brown Lighting, a hardwired Sonos sound system, Lutron electric blinds, electric entrance gates and CCTV.

What’s more, it’s virtually self sufficient for energy. An array of 100 solar panels feed into 40kW of lithium batteries, with the grid used only as a backup.

To the back of the house is a large area of decking with a luxury hottub.

The Bowhouse, Cluny is on sale for offers over £1.25 million.

West Kincaple House

Occupying one wing of a 19th Century mansion near St Andrews, West Kincaple House is built on a grand scale.

The drawing room occupies almost the entire first floor and wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of Downton Abbey.

A beautiful Mozolowski & Murray conservatory has been added off the kitchen, giving a peaceful and private reading spot.

The house comes with a magnificent walled garden which contains a swimming pool complex and hot tub.

West Kincaple House is on sale for offers over £1.25 million.