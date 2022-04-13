Men to stand trial after £1m cannabis farm found in former Kirkcaldy store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a cannabis cultivation worth £1 million has been uncovered in a former Kirkcaldy shop building.

Officers raided the former Poundstretcher building on the town’s High Street as part of a Fife-wide anti-drugs operation.

The raid was part of Operation Pinnacle, set up by Police Scotland to target the supply of drugs across Fife.

Three men, Son Van Tran, 36, Bao Tran, 34 and Long Hoang, 21 – understood to be Vietnamese nationals – have appeared in court in connection with the discovery.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the men had appeared on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Son Van Tran, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody, while the other two men, both of Paisley, were granted bail.

All three were fully committed for trial.

Poundstretcher announced the closure of the Kirkcaldy store in 2017.

The budget store had been in the town centre for around three decades.

At one point, pet shop firm The Pet Hut shared the unit.

Nine employees were left facing redundancy with the closure.

It’s unclear who currently owns the building but a spokesman for Poundstretcher said at the time that the firm leased the unit.