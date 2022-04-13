Men to stand trial after £1m cannabis farm found in former Kirkcaldy store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Men to stand trial after £1m cannabis farm found in former Kirkcaldy store

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 13 2022, 10.21am
The former Poundstretcher building in Kirkcaldy High Street.
The former Poundstretcher building in Kirkcaldy High Street.

Police say a cannabis cultivation worth £1 million has been uncovered in a former Kirkcaldy shop building.

Officers raided the former Poundstretcher building on the town’s High Street as part of a Fife-wide anti-drugs operation.

The raid was part of Operation Pinnacle, set up by Police Scotland to target the supply of drugs across Fife.

Three men, Son Van Tran, 36, Bao Tran, 34 and Long Hoang, 21 – understood to be Vietnamese nationals – have appeared in court in connection with the discovery.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the men had appeared on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Son Van Tran, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody, while the other two men, both of Paisley, were granted bail.

All three were fully committed for trial.

Poundstretcher announced the closure of the Kirkcaldy store in 2017.

The budget store had been in the town centre for around three decades.

At one point, pet shop firm The Pet Hut shared the unit.

Nine employees were left facing redundancy with the closure.

It’s unclear who currently owns the building but a spokesman for Poundstretcher said at the time that the firm leased the unit.

