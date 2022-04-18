Perth pair given prison warning after vicious attack on police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Perth pair given prison warning after vicious attack on police

By Ross Gardiner
April 18 2022, 2.00pm Updated: April 18 2022, 5.23pm
Blair Stewart assaulted officers during a disturbance in Strathtay Road, Perth
Blair Stewart assaulted officers during a disturbance in Strathtay Road, Perth

An out-of-control youth spat blood at a police officer and threatened to knife and rape her during a violent outburst at a block of flats in Perth.

Topless Blair Stewart, 20, flew into a rage when constables came to investigate reports of a disturbance at a ground floor property on Strathtay Road.

He tried to grab a broken shard of glass, before telling officers he would stab them and “didn’t care” if he was jailed.

During the disturbance, another man in the flat, William Lynas, hurled an ashtray at one of the officers.

Both men appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last month and admitted charges of assault.

Sheriff George Way told the pair: “You realise you’re in big trouble don’t you?

“These are the types of offences which could well get you not just a custodial sentence but a significant custodial sentence.”

Spared prison

However, both men were spared jail.

Stewart’s solicitor Larry Flynn provided an email of apology from his client, addressed towards the police officer he abused.

He said: “He’s got himself in some sort of confrontation.

“He’s quite embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.

“He has obtained employment recently.”

Lynas’ solicitor David Holmes explained his client had been “extremely drunk” at the time.

“He regrets is involvement in this,” he added.

Sheriff Gillian Wade placed Stewart on a structured deferred sentence and he will be required to attend court again in July.

She ordered Lynas to pay the police officer £600 and placed him on a restriction of liberty order for five months.

Topless and agitated

At a previous hearing, Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court the incident happened at Lynas’ flat on November 28, 2020.

“At around 11.40pm, police constables were instructed to attend following reports of a disturbance.

“They traced Stewart – who was 18 at the time – in the living room.

“He was topless, agitated and had cuts to his forehead and on his face.

“Lynas was also in the room and he too had cuts on his face.”

Mr Letford said: “Police officers spoke to them separately and it was decided it would be best for Stewart to leave.

“Constables offered to take Stewart to his home address to avoid any further issues.

“In response, Stewart became volatile and refused to leave.

“He reached for a shard of glass from the window and as he did so, police constable Leighton Davidson took hold of his arm to prevent him from picking it up.

“In response, Stewart lashed out with his hand and struck PC Davidson on the body.

“He then began struggling violently with officers, lashing out with his arms and legs as he resisted arrest.

“He also made threats to stab officers, saying he didn’t care if he got the jail.”

Ashtray assault

Mr Letford continued: “While the constables were trying to bring Stewart under control, Lynas picked up an ashtray and threw it, hitting PC Claire Lowson on her back and head.”

Stewart was placed in leg restraints and officers called for back-up.

The fiscal depute said Stewart was advised to stop struggling, because of the cut on his head.

“He said he didn’t care and spat blood at another police officer and threatened to stab her all over her body and to rape her.”

Officers managed to bundle Stewart out of the flat and into a police vehicle outside.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for a check-up but refused treatment.

Stewart, of Nimmo Avenue, Perth, pled guilty to two counts of police assault and a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Lynas admitted attacking PC Lowson with an ashtray.

