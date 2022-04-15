Woman cleared of running Kirkcaldy brothel left UK on illicit passport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman cleared of running Kirkcaldy brothel left UK on illicit passport

By Ross Gardiner
April 15 2022, 3.00pm Updated: April 15 2022, 7.42pm
Ana-Maria Raducanu appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
A woman who was cleared of allegations she ran a brothel in Kirkcaldy fled the UK on an illicit passport while she was on bail.

Ana-Maria Raducanu, 30, was acquitted of claims she kept, managed, acted or assisted in the management of a brothel in the town’s Canon Byrne Glebe.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard this week that prosecutors had accepted her plea of not guilty in connection to the charge.

However, the court was told she broke bail conditions by leaving the country.

Raducanu, now of Lanark Road in Carstairs, was released on bail from last May on the condition that she surrender her passport and refrain from applying for another.

When police officers attended at her former home in Melrose Crescent on December 21, they found a new passport belonging to her.

Surrendered passport

Raducanu, who has been on remand in HMP Polmont since December 30, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday to admit breaching her bail conditions.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Aided by a Romanian interpreter, Raducanu pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the strict court order between September and December last year.

The court heard that Raducanu had used the new passport to travel back to Romania to visit her family, but had returned to the UK with it.

Her solicitor David Bell said: “She has no previous convictions and hasn’t been on remand before.

“She did surrender her passport to the court.

“She went back to Romania and visited family members. She obviously shouldn’t have applied for a passport and left the country, but she did.”

Mr Bell said: “She had never been in the prison environment in this country or elsewhere.

“This has been pretty distressing for her, but she accepts it’s because of her own deliberate defiance.

“She has effectively served the maximum sentence.”

Already served an “eight month” sentence

Mr Bell explained that his client’s family had attended court and, if released, Raducanu would be staying with a relative in Aberdeen.

He explained that the maximum sentence for the offence would be 12 months, but as Raducanu pled guilty at the first calling, she was entitled to a third discounted off her sentence.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki admonished Raducanu, releasing her from custody.

The sheriff said: “Although it’s a serious matter to which you have pled guilty, I take into consideration the length of time you have spent remanded in custody, which equates to nearly an eight month sentence of imprisonment.

“I also understand why you visited your son, not that it excuses you, but it’s helpful for the court to understand why you broke the law.

“I therefore admonish you.”

