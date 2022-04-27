Cornered Kinross-shire crash driver spits blood at police then threatens ‘I’m going to murder you’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man crashed a high-value SUV into a field and then threw an uppercut and spat blood at police who went to his aid.

Nathan McPhee, 23, from Kinross-shire, lost control of the 2021-reg Mitsubishi Outlander, on a back road.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said a driver coming the other way saw the car “swerving over the road and on to an embankment” on the B9140 road near Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire.

It went completely out of control, crossing the opposing carriageway, and crashing through a fence and into a field.

Miss Cunningham told Falkirk Sheriff Court: “The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof a considerable distance from the roadway.

“Two males were seen exiting through the rear window.”

Miss Cunningham said another driver, who had seen the crash, approached the men and asked if they were OK, only for one of them to accuse him of sticking his nose into other people’s business.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

‘I’m going to murder you’

McPhee, who had been standing near the rear of the crashed car when police arrived, started to run as officers approached him.

Officers gave chase and McPhee, realising he was not going to be able to make good on his escape, turned to face PC Jamie Reid and shouted, “I’m going to murder you”.

Miss Cunningham said McPhee then started to swing punches at PC Reid.

The officer tried to restrain him and after a struggle, McPhee started to fall to the ground.

Miss Cunningham said: “As he was falling he managed to punch PC Reid with an uppercut to the chin.”

He was handcuffed but as he was being taken to a police van he “spat blood” at PC Reid and fellow officer PC Scott Arundel.

Some of the blood landed on PC Arundel’s bare arm.

The incident happened at about 4pm on January 20.

PC Reid was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Infirmary where an X-ray revealed no obvious facial fractures but his mouth “clicked” on opening and he was advised to have a soft diet for up to six weeks and regular pain relief.

Prison threshold ‘readily crossed’

McPhee, of Pool of Muckhart, described as a carer for his wheelchair-bound father, pled guilty to dangerous driving and police assault.

He appeared by video link from Perth Prison.

Solicitor Heather Morrison, defending, said: “He is unfortunately unable to explain his actions.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead jailed McPhee for 14 months and banned him from driving for 16 months.

He said: “The statutory threshold for custody is readily crossed.”