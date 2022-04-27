Cornered Kinross-shire crash driver spits blood at police then threatens ‘I’m going to murder you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Cornered Kinross-shire crash driver spits blood at police then threatens ‘I’m going to murder you’

By Tim Bugler
April 27 2022, 10.48am Updated: April 27 2022, 1.35pm
The accident happened near Coalsnaughton.
The accident happened near Coalsnaughton.

A man crashed a high-value SUV into a field and then threw an uppercut and spat blood at police who went to his aid.

Nathan McPhee, 23, from Kinross-shire, lost control of the 2021-reg Mitsubishi Outlander, on a back road.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said a driver coming the other way saw the car “swerving over the road and on to an embankment” on the B9140 road near Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire.

It went completely out of control, crossing the opposing carriageway, and crashing through a fence and into a field.

Miss Cunningham told Falkirk Sheriff Court: “The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof a considerable distance from the roadway.

“Two males were seen exiting through the rear window.”

Miss Cunningham said another driver, who had seen the crash, approached the men and asked if they were OK, only for one of them to accuse him of sticking his nose into other people’s business.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

‘I’m going to murder you’

McPhee, who had been standing near the rear of the crashed car when police arrived, started to run as officers approached him.

Officers gave chase and McPhee, realising he was not going to be able to make good on his escape, turned to face PC Jamie Reid and shouted, “I’m going to murder you”.

Miss Cunningham said McPhee then started to swing punches at PC Reid.

The officer tried to restrain him and after a struggle, McPhee started to fall to the ground.

Miss Cunningham said: “As he was falling he managed to punch PC Reid with an uppercut to the chin.”

He was handcuffed but as he was being taken to a police van he “spat blood” at PC Reid and fellow officer PC Scott Arundel.

Some of the blood landed on PC Arundel’s bare arm.

The incident happened at about 4pm on January 20.

PC Reid was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Infirmary where an X-ray revealed no obvious facial fractures but his mouth “clicked” on opening and he was advised to have a soft diet for up to six weeks and regular pain relief.

Prison threshold ‘readily crossed’

McPhee, of Pool of Muckhart, described as a carer for his wheelchair-bound father, pled guilty to dangerous driving and police assault.

He appeared by video link from Perth Prison.

Solicitor Heather Morrison, defending, said: “He is unfortunately unable to explain his actions.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead jailed McPhee for 14 months and banned him from driving for 16 months.

He said: “The statutory threshold for custody is readily crossed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier