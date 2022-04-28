Axeman sparks panic in Perth neighbourhood with ‘murder’ threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Axeman sparks panic in Perth neighbourhood with ‘murder’ threat

By Jamie Buchan
April 28 2022, 10.30am
Mitchell Webster appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A man walked down a Perth street, swinging an axe, and shouted: “I’m going to murder someone.”

Terrified residents raised the alarm when they spotted Mitchell Webster wielding the weapon in the city’s Rannoch Road area.

When finally caught by police, the 21-year-old denied he had an axe. He told police it was a machete.

Webster appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted walking with the axe through four streets, causing fear and alarm, in July 2020.

He was heard making violent threats and racial remarks such as “black lives don’t matter.”

He further admitted a separate knife-related incident in January 2021.

Sheriff Francis Gill told him he was concerned that both offences involved bladed weapons.

Jumped from garden to garden

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said that residents spotted Webster on the street with what appeared to be a pole.

He was heard shouting: “I’ve not come all this way for nothing. I’m going to murder someone.”

Witnesses got a better view of what was going on and could see that Webster was swinging an axe, not a pole, Mr Kermode told the court.

Locals called police and followed Webster from a safe distance.

They pointed him out to officers when they arrived on the scene.

“The accused was seen climbing over various fences, away from police,” said Mr Kermode.

Webster jumped from garden to garden, and eventually emerged without the axe.

It was later found by a police sniffer dog, the fiscal depute said.

Webster was traced by officers and arrested.

When quizzed about the incident, he told them: “It wasn’t an axe, it was a machete.”

Racist abuse

Mr Kermode said: “Police noticed a cut to the accused’s hand, and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

In the police van, Webster shouted: “Black lives don’t matter.”

He said: “Shut your puss you mongo Paki b******.”

Mr Kermode said: “At the hospital, the accused refused any medical treatment.”

Webster, of Edinburgh Road, Perth, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in Rannoch Road, Tweedsmuir Road, Marlee Road and Logie Crescent on July 12, 2020.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, uttering threats and making racial remarks on Rannoch Road and in a police van to Ninewells Hospital.

Webster also pled guilty to a separate offence at Glengarry Road, Perth, on January 30.

He behaved threateningly or abusively, causing fear or alarm, by repeatedly taking possession of knives, acting aggressively, shouting and swearing and making threats of violence.

Sheriff Gill told Webster: “I note that this is your first offence.

“But these are two separate incidences involving blades.”

Webster was placed on a structured deferred sentence and ordered to take part in the Right Track programme for young offenders.

His progress will be reviewed by the court in six month’s time.

Prosecutors have seized the axe.

