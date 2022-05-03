Exhausted GP drove ‘too slowly’ on A90 after treating 60 patients, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exhausted GP drove ‘too slowly’ on A90 after treating 60 patients, court told

By Jamie Buchan
May 3 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.42pm
Dr Jing Liu
Dr Jing Liu admitted careless driving on the A90 near Glencarse

An overworked GP has been fined for driving too slowly along the A90.

Exhausted locum Jing Liu caused congestion when he travelled home after a “non-stop” day of treating patients and making house calls.

Liu, who is due to begin work at a surgery in Newburgh, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving carelessly on the dual carriageway, near Glencarse, on June 3, last year.

He admitted driving his Nissan Juke without due care and attention, repeatedly overtaking vehicles and driving alongside them in the outside lane, causing an obstruction and preventing other vehicles from overtaking.

His solicitor told the court he was tired after dealing with around 60 patients earlier that day.

Side-by-side at slow speeds

The court heard the 33-year-old drove along lane two of the 70mph stretch at around 50mph, alongside a slow-moving vehicle.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Another vehicle, a Peugeot, came into lane two, behind the accused’s vehicle.

Jing Liu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
“The accused was encouraged to move over into lane one to let the vehicle pass.

“The accused did eventually pass the slow moving vehicle in lane one, and allow the other car to go pass.

“However, at a later stage, the accused overtook the Peugeot which had moved back into lane one.

“Again, he was seen travelling side-by-side with another slow moving vehicle in lane one.”

She said: “Their speed was down to about 40mph, preventing other vehicles from passing in lane two.

“Eventually, the accused’s vehicle increased its speed and sped off.”

The fiscal depute said a witness called police and Liu was traced at his home in Perth’s Glasgow Road a few days later.

“He identified himself to officers as the driver,” said Ms Ritchie.

“He was then cautioned and charged with careless driving and made no reply.”

A one-off error of judgement

Solicitor Steven Farmer, defending, said: “At the time of this offence, Dr Liu was working as a Locum General Practitioner.

“He was covering various practices across Tayside and Fife.

“Dr Liu was working on shifts and was effectively on call all the time.”

The A90 at Glencarse

Mr Farmer said: “On this particular day, he described his work as ‘literally non-stop’.

“He had seen between 50 and 60 patients during the course of the day.

“And he had made numerous house calls.

“This offence happened when he was driving home.”

Mr Farmer said: “Most careless driving cases involve driving too fast, but this is the inverse.

“He accepts that driving at inappropriate speeds in the outside lane can cause frustration for other drivers. He accepts that it was inconsiderate.

“But on this occasion, he had a very long day and was very tired.

“He was fit to drive, but his concentration wasn’t what it should have been.

“This is a one-off error of judgement and he has no previous convictions.”

‘GPs are dropping like flies’

The solicitor urged Sheriff Francis Gill not to disqualify his client.

“Dr Liu’s driving licence is absolutely essential to him,” he said.

“He is about to take up a partnership at the Newburgh surgery in Fife.

“This is a rural surgery that has been struggling to recruit.

“As a result of pressure, caused in large part by the pandemic, GPs are dropping like flies.

Perth Sheriff Court

“They are quitting due to the pressure of work and it is putting an unbelievable amount of strain on GPs who remain.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “You have accepted that you should not have driven in the manner that you did.

“But I take into account that you have no previous convictions and a clean licence.”

Liu was fined £450 and had four penalty points added to his licence.

