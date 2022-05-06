Four in court over SECOND £1million Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farm raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Albanian men have appeared in court in connection with what police say is a second £1million cannabis farm discovered on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Police raided a building – believed to be an empty retail unit – on Wednesday morning and found the drugs inside.

Petrit Gjura, Lefter Bombai, Jurgen Rakipi and Elson Baxhia made no plea when they appeared at the town’s sheriff court.

All four men, who are of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination.

21-year-olds Gjura and Baxhia, Bombai, 36, and Baxhia, 29, each face a charge of producing a controlled drug.

They are also charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The four men will appear again in court within the next eight days.

Second discovery

The case comes just weeks after three other men appeared in court in relation to another £1 million cannabis farm elsewhere on High Street.

Son Van Tran, 36, Bao Tran, 34 and Long Hoang, 21 – understood to be Vietnamese nationals – were arrested in relation to a cultivation in the former Poundstretcher building.

They are set to stand trial later in the year.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter of CID said officers has executed a search warrant at around 9am on Wednesday in relation to the latest case.

He said: “The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for us.

“We will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved across Fife and on this occasion we were assisted by our colleagues in the air support unit.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and encourage anyone who concerns about drug activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”