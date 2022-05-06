Four in court over SECOND £1million Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farm raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Four in court over SECOND £1million Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farm raid

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 6 2022, 10.28am
Kirkcaldy High Street.
Kirkcaldy High Street.

Four Albanian men have appeared in court in connection with what police say is a second £1million cannabis farm discovered on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Police raided a building – believed to be an empty retail unit – on Wednesday morning and found the drugs inside.

Petrit Gjura, Lefter Bombai, Jurgen Rakipi and Elson Baxhia made no plea when they appeared at the town’s sheriff court.

All four men, who are of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination.

21-year-olds Gjura and Baxhia,  Bombai, 36, and Baxhia, 29, each face a charge of producing a controlled drug.

They are also charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The four men will appear again in court within the next eight days.

Second discovery

The case comes just weeks after three other men appeared in court in relation to another £1 million cannabis farm elsewhere on High Street.

Son Van Tran, 36, Bao Tran, 34 and Long Hoang, 21 – understood to be Vietnamese nationals – were arrested in relation to a cultivation in the former Poundstretcher building.

They are set to stand trial later in the year.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter of CID said officers has executed a search warrant at around 9am on Wednesday in relation to the latest case.

He said: “The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for us.

“We will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved across Fife and on this occasion we were assisted by our colleagues in the air support unit.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and encourage anyone who concerns about drug activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier