Sheku Bayoh’s sister tells death inquiry she ‘no longer feels safe in Scotland’

The sister of Sheku Bayoh has said she does not feel safe in Scotland since his death.

Kadi Johnson was addressing the first day of a public inquiry into her 31-year-old brother’s 2015 death in Kirkcaldy.

Lord Bracadale, who is chairing the inquiry, said he had set aside the first day to show “what he meant to those he left behind”.

Mrs Johnson said the death of the trainee gas fitter – who moved to Scotland from London – had had a profound impact on her family.

She said: “Because of the joy, love and freedom I experienced in Scotland, I told my little brother at the age of 17 to join me.

“I thought it would be a safer place for a young black man to grow up than London was.

“I did not know my brother’s life would be cut short at the age of 31.

“When Sheku moved to Scotland he had no trouble settling in and quickly made friends who, until this day, fight on his behalf for justice.”

‘Scotland is a place I loved’

She added: “No one deserves to go through what we are going through.

“No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child.

“It makes me sad – and you, the inquiry may not want to hear this – but I no longer feel safe anymore in Scotland.

“I feel nervous and worried for my children.

“I fear for the safety of my nieces and nephews.

“Why should I have to feel this way? Scotland is a place I loved and I always gave back.

“These children were born in Scotland – this is all they know.

“Why should we not have the privilege to enjoy Scotland like any other white person?”

Mum flew from Sierra Leone

Present for the first time was Mr Bayoh’s mother Aminata Bayoh, who had travelled from Sierra Leone for the hearing.

Another of Mr Bayoh’s sisters broke down in tears as she paid tribute to him.

Describing her younger brother as a “mummy’s boy”, Adama Jalloh began weeping and the hearing was adjourned while she recovered.

Her sister Mrs Johnson continued the statement on her behalf, saying: “Sheku was a fun-loving, cheeky boy.

“One thing that was unquestionable in that he loved his family – no doubt he was a mummy’s boy.

“Adama was the third child of my mother and my mother wished (she) was a boy as she had longed for a son, but surprise, surprise it was another girl.

“There was no turning back – I believe my mother prayed like she’s never prayed before and on September 30 1983, a bouncing baby boy was welcomed into the Bayoh family.

“Our family was now complete.

“Sheku grew up from a bouncing baby boy to a cheeky toddler to a fun-loving teenager and became a gentle man.

“Nothing mattered to Sheku when he was with his two sons – they were his world.

“He had a loving partner, loving friends and family.

“There was never a dull moment when Sheku was around.”

Pre-inquiry vigil

The hearing was also played a short video documenting Sheku’s life from his birth in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown, to his eventual move to the Fife town after fleeing civil war in his home country.

Prior to the hearing, a vigil was held outside the Inquiry venue, with hundreds gathering to support the family.

Sheku Bayoh died on May 3, 2015 after an incident in a street in Kirkcaldy involving officers of Police Scotland.

The inquiry, which started more than seven years after his death, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.