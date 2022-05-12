Teenager who torched Fife school narrowly avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager who torched Fife school narrowly avoids prison

By Jamie McKenzie
May 12 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 12 2022, 12.27pm
Post Thumbnail

A teenager who started the fire which burned a former Kirkcaldy school to the ground has avoided being sent to prison.

The 17-year-old previously admitted setting fire to paper and a box at Viewforth High School.

The fire took hold and spread, eventually gutting the building.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously the boy, who was 16 at the time and still cannot be named for legal reasons, caused more than £40,000 worth of damage to the derelict school.

The teenager appeared in the dock this week for sentencing.

The Viewforth High School fire.

Sheriff James Williamson told him it was a matter for which he could “comfortably go to prison”.

The sheriff instead sentenced him to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for two years.

Sheriff Williamson told him if he breached the order he would be likely to end up in custody.

Locals watched as school burned

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said his client has “genuine remorse” for what happened on August 15 2020.

The B-listed school, built in 1860, had been unused since 2015 and was surrounded by wire mesh fencing panels at the time.

The court heard previously the teenager set fire to printer paper, which had been found in a cupboard at the school.

He later admitted to the friends he set fire to a small box inside.

It was reported in court his friends were “concerned” by this.

Viewforth High School
The fire destroyed the building.

By 7.25pm, neighbours could smell smoke and called 999.

Firefighters from across Fife rushed to the scene and it took until 2pm the following day before the final flames were extinguished.

After the fire had taken effect, the school roof collapsed and locals watched in sadness  as the school bell tumbled to the ground.

Police quickly began inquiries and checked domestic CCTV footage at a number of nearby houses.

The boy was quickly identified and traced.

