41-year-old in court accused of Dunfermline assault which left man in hospital

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a man to his severe injury at a block of flats in Dunfermline.

Darren Barr appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court following an alleged attack in the city’s Broomhead Drive on Tuesday night, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

Barr is facing two further charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

Barr, whose address in court was given as no fixed abode, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance in Broomhead Drive at around 8:20pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed a man had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Photographs circulating online showed a number of police vehicles at the scene.