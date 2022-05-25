41-year-old in court accused of Dunfermline assault which left man in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
41-year-old in court accused of Dunfermline assault which left man in hospital

By Jamie McKenzie
May 25 2022, 5.14pm
Broomhead flats in Dunfermline
Police outside a block of flats on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a man to his severe injury at a block of flats in Dunfermline.

Darren Barr appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court following an alleged attack in the city’s Broomhead Drive on Tuesday night, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

Barr is facing two further charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

Barr, whose address in court was given as no fixed abode, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance in Broomhead Drive at around 8:20pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed a man had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Photographs circulating online showed a number of police vehicles at the scene.

