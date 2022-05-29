Black Watch soldier training for deployment ‘somewhere they cannot say’ excused from court in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee soldier was excused from court after his lawyer explained he is training for deployment “somewhere they cannot say”.

Stewart Morman, 20, is currently at Fort George, Inverness, where he is in training with The Black Watch.

He pled guilty via his solicitor Mike Short at Dundee Sheriff Court to careless or inconsiderate driving in May 2020.

The offence was committed before he had started his army career.

His solicitor said retention of his licence would benefit “our country’s security”.

Plea to keep licence

Explaining his absence, Mr Short said: “He is currently in training, to be deployed somewhere they cannot say.

“He is up in Fort George.

“At the time of the matter he was 18.

“Being allowed to keep his licence would be beneficial to the army and our country’s security.

“His job will mean risking his life.

“There was no accident and no-one was hurt in the incident.”

Drove at police

Morman was originally charged with dangerous driving but his plea to the lesser charge was accepted.

Depute fiscal Sarah High told the court: “At around 11.45pm police were parked in a lane pointing toward Broughty Ferry Road.

“They observed the accused, they were alerted to a noise.

“The accused had his engine on and lights illuminated.

“The accused’s vehicle wheels were observed to spin in gravel. The accused took off.

“The car continued on its course facing police, who were on the middle of the road.

“The officer raised his arms motioning him to stop. He did not.

“The accused headed toward a bend, where police lost sight.

“The police attended the accused’s home address he was not there but his parents were.

“At 1am the next morning the accused attended at a police station and handed himself in.

“He said he regretted his actions and was sorry.”

Sentence deferred for training

Morman admitted, on May 13 2020, accelerating from a parked position in a vehicle, causing his wheels to spin and lose traction with the road surface – thereby not having control of his speed and direction – and causing police to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

He also pled guilty to, on the same day and location, failing to stop on being required to do so by a uniformed police officer.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence for three months to allow Morman to complete his training with The Black Watch.

He will be ordained to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing on August 16.