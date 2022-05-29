Black Watch soldier training for deployment ‘somewhere they cannot say’ excused from court in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Courts

Black Watch soldier training for deployment ‘somewhere they cannot say’ excused from court in Dundee

By Paul Malik
May 29 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 29 2022, 10.06am
Morman was excused court as he is training with The Black Watch.
A Dundee soldier was excused from court after his lawyer explained he is training for deployment “somewhere they cannot say”.

Stewart Morman, 20, is currently at Fort George, Inverness, where he is in training with The Black Watch.

He pled guilty via his solicitor Mike Short at Dundee Sheriff Court to careless or inconsiderate driving in May 2020.

The offence was committed before he had started his army career.

His solicitor said retention of his licence would benefit “our country’s security”.

Plea to keep licence

Explaining his absence, Mr Short said: “He is currently in training, to be deployed somewhere they cannot say.

“He is up in Fort George.

“At the time of the matter he was 18.

“Being allowed to keep his licence would be beneficial to the army and our country’s security.

“His job will mean risking his life.

“There was no accident and no-one was hurt in the incident.”

Drove at police

Morman was originally charged with dangerous driving but his plea to the lesser charge was accepted.

Depute fiscal Sarah High told the court: “At around 11.45pm police were parked in a lane pointing toward Broughty Ferry Road.

“They observed the accused, they were alerted to a noise.

“The accused had his engine on and lights illuminated.

“The accused’s vehicle wheels were observed to spin in gravel. The accused took off.

“The car continued on its course facing police, who were on the middle of the road.

“The officer raised his arms motioning him to stop. He did not.

The incident happened on Broughty Ferry Road.

“The accused headed toward a bend, where police lost sight.

“The police attended the accused’s home address he was not there but his parents were.

“At 1am the next morning the accused attended at a police station and handed himself in.

“He said he regretted his actions and was sorry.”

Sentence deferred for training

Morman admitted, on May 13 2020, accelerating from a parked position in a vehicle, causing his wheels to spin and lose traction with the road surface – thereby not having control of his speed and direction – and causing police to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Morman is training at Fort George for deployment to an undisclosed location.

He also pled guilty to, on the same day and location, failing to stop on being required to do so by a uniformed police officer.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence for three months to allow Morman to complete his training with The Black Watch.

He will be ordained to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing on August 16.

