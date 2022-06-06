Celtic fan who threw pyros at Tannadice jailed and banned from football By Paul Malik June 6 2022, 11.14am Updated: June 6 2022, 1.03pm Noon is led away from Tannadice after his arrest. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Monday court round-up — Disappearing witnesses and snow blows Controlling Arbroath abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission Dundee United photos found in attic show amazing Uefa Cup final scenes at Tannadice Friday court round-up — Football flares and text abuse