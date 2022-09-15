Thursday court round-up — Paedophile jailed for half a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Paedophile jailed for half a decade

By Crime and Courts Team
September 15 2022, 5.45pm
Post Thumbnail

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Forfar Sheriff Court
Brechin brute assaulted woman and struggled with teenager
Robert Peterson was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Charity worker's Skoda wedged under HGV in Fife drink-drive crash
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk dad passed out in Fife playpark and left three-year-old daughter alone
Kyle Wilkie at Perth Sheriff Court
Thug smashed Perth Asda doors and punched female bus driver
Liam Laing.
Sheriff's concern for drivers after hearing of Dundee 'tailgater'
Post Thumbnail
Perth musician 'flashed' at two women while flexing muscles in his living room
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Golden boy and weed smoker
Morley is on trial at the High Court in Dundee.
Dundee man on trial accused of drugging and raping two women in city
Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…