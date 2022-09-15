Ian Murray reveals how Raith Rovers used extra weekend off and its impact on several fitness concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray will test the fitness of three Raith Rovers players between now and kick-off on Saturday.

The Kirkcaldy club host top-of-the-table Ayr United this weekend, looking to bounce back after consecutive defeat to Partick Thistle and Inverness.

Last weekend’s fixtures were postponed, meaning Murray gave his players the weekend off.

“All clubs did, that I’ve spoken to so far”, he told Courier Sport. There wasn’t a lot of time to do anything.

Yes we could have trained on the Saturday morning but felt the players would benefit more from recovery time so that we could train them harder this week.

“Sometimes players need a break as well – and staff need a break.”

Two of doubtful trio should recover

One of the benefits of the postponement was allowing the likes of Jamie Gullan, Dylan Easton and Connor McBride more time to recover.

The trio were all doubts for last week’s trip to Gayfield that never was.

“If you ask Arbroath, it’s probably helped them as well because they were a wee bit depleted – it wasn’t the worst weekend for both teams not to have a game,” added the Rovers boss.

“It’s certainly given us a shot of getting Dylan, Jamie and Connor back. I’m very, very hopeful two of the three of them will be fit.

“If we get three of them fit, fantastic, if we get none of them fit, that’s the way it is.

Gullan can’t be rushed

Things are looking better and better every week on the injury front, an issue largely inherited.

Crucially, Brad Spencer – who returned last week – has had another week to focus on training.

Brad is back 🎩 How good was it to see this man spraying passes around Stark’s Park again⁉️#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/iJiyl53Pow — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 5, 2022

“He sort of gained a game because he wouldn’t have been quite ready for Saturday to start a match, but whenever we play Arbroath, Brad will be ready,” said Murray.

“Ross Matthews is back on the training park but is obviously a bit behind everyone else.”

McBride picked up a small strain and should return, while Easton benefits from being a “quick healer” after taking a very sore one versus Caley.

On Gullan’s groin injury, Murray added: “Jamie’s might be slightly different, we can’t rush him back.

“It’s not as bad as we thought but I’ve never seen anyone recover inside two weeks from what he took.”