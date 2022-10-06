Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit By Crime and Courts Team October 6 2022, 5.45pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Falkirk fan faces ban for throwing smoke bomb onto Dunfermline pitch Perth career criminal told by sheriff 'get another line of work - you're really… Fugitive Fife sex offender jailed for dodging Register requirements Leuchars-based army officer 'coerced' ex-partner to spend thousands on him during abusive campaign Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her Speeding drug-driver nearly tipped onto two wheels before crash near Perthshire primary school Forfar shotgun threat employee-from-hell jailed for 40 months Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence Most Read 1 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys 2 Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 3 Thousands of Dundee residents affected by burst water main 4 St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill 5 Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28 6 Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team 7 Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’ 8 Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract 9 Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of… 10 Xplore Dundee chief on why he’s ‘optimistic’ about cancellations after recruitment issues More from The Courier James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline BREAKING: A9 closed in both directions due to serious two-car crash near Dunkeld Dundee Burns Club elects new officials at 159th AGM Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off… Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad… Perth College UHI graduates enjoy in-person celebrations for first time in three years Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will… EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray sets out timeline for Lewis Vaughan's Raith Rovers return Editor's Picks Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is away for the Dee Arbroath flood protection scheme nears completion after delays caused by Covid restrictions Culross ‘over-run’ by tourists as Outlander series seven begins filming Dundee mature student reveals how death of son prompted change of career Falkirk fan faces ban for throwing smoke bomb onto Dunfermline pitch Perth career criminal told by sheriff ‘get another line of work – you’re really bad at this’ after botched hotel raid Inside the £1.5m Blairgowrie castle with its own loch Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s event