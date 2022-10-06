James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off knocks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said three of his players have recovered from minor injuries ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Indodrill.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager also revealed that midfielder Paul Allan is now out of his moon boot.

The Pars take on Alloa Athletic on Saturday – for the third time already this season.

Asked how the squad is looking, McPake said: “Good.

“Paul Allan and Kevin O’Hara are still the two [missing], nobody else.

Niggles

“We have had a few knocks but that is normal.

“Lewis McCann came off with a knock [versus Peterhead], Chris Mochrie and Rhys Breen took little knocks.

“Craig Wighton came through last week fine and trained well again this week.”

Forward Kevin O’Hara meanwhile will be on the sidelines until December with a knee injury.

Stepping up rehab

There is more positive news for Allan as he recovers from a stress fracture in his foot.

“Hopefully he will be on the training pitch within the next 10 days,” added the Pars boss.

“I think he gets his last X-ray on Monday which will hopefully come back looking good.

“He is out of the boot, doing conditioning work in the gym and he is starting to rehab his foot.

“We don’t want a setback but it is getting to the point now where we can accelerate that and push him.”

Third time’s a charm

Dunfermline take on an already familiar League 1 opponent on Saturday, though both previous matches were at East End Park.

The first ended in a 1-1 draw in the Premier Sport Cup group stage before the Pars were knocked out in the shootout.

A week later they bounced back in League 1, with Matty Todd’s cross the only goal of the game.

🎥 Watch the only goal of the game from yesterday's 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/D1AAyYU2X9 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 30, 2022

“It is not great in that sense but the games against Alloa have been really tough games,” said McPake.

“They are going really well although they will be disappointed with their last result.

“Queens were always going to pick up form and [Alloa] got a late equaliser.”

Brian Rice’s side is unbeaten in five, winning the four prior to the draw versus Queens.

“Alloa are a good side with a really good manager,” added McPake.

“Saturday is going to be a tough game like the two others were.”