Courts Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it Raging Andrew Gibb admitted the bizarre attack on Dundee's Stannergate. By Paul Malik April 7 2023, 6.00am Share Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4284037/dundee-mechanic-bumper/ Copy Link Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword 'Pungent' cannabis smell attracts police to dealer's car near Perth Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football Perthshire animal feed firm fined after worker lost foot in forklift accident Abusive thug almost bullied victim to death in Fife Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree 'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl Most Read 1 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 2 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 3 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 4 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 5 Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre 6 Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes 7 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises 8 Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent 9 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 10 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… More from The Courier The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath… Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing' MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist… Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could… Editor's Picks Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in footwell Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream A boy named Sue? Scotland’s most androgynous names Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak Most Commented 1 Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 2 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 3 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 6 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 7 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 8 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 9 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 10 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy