Courts Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court Gavin Morrison, 42, was released on bail after the private hearing. By Ross Gardiner April 11 2023, 6.00am Share Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4291789/court-repeatedly-flashing-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Two of the alleged incidents are said to have happened at Rabbit Braes public park. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]