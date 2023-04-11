Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as Gary Bowyer calls for ‘bravery’ in attack

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has called for “bravery” from his attacking players as they target a third home win on the spin.

The Dark Blues welcome Raith Rovers to Dens Park tonight with the chance to go three points clear at the top of the Championship title race.

But Bowyer wants to see more from his attacking players than they showed in Saturday’s stalemate at Arbroath.

He’s also keen for his players to learn lessons from the last time Raith visited Dens – the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final where Dundee failed to kill off Rovers despite leading 2-0, eventually losing on penalties after a late comeback from the Kirkcaldy side.

“I thought that first half was one of our best displays of the season,” Bowyer said.

“But they stuck in and came back into it. The manner of the goals was disappointing for us but we should’ve been out of sight.

“That was then, it’s now all about how we do on Tuesday.

“You take lessons from that, we take lessons from Saturday.

“Our forward line must improve from Saturday, make better decisions and show bravery to go and do something.”

Three striking options?

On his attack, the Dundee boss hopes to have a range of different options to choose from at the sharp end of the pitch.

Alex Jakubiak was joined by Paul McMullan as a front two at Gayfield after Zach Robinson missed out due to a head knock sustained against Hamilton.

Kwame Thomas, meanwhile, is available once more while Robinson has trained ahead of the midweek clash.

Cammy Kerr also missed the trip to Gayfield with suspected food poisoning but rejoined his team-mates on Monday.

“For a little while we only had Alex Jakubiak as a fit striker so we had to look after him a little bit.

“But Zach Robinson took part in training on Monday, we’ll see how he is on Tuesday. If everything is OK after Monday’s training session then he’ll come back into it which helps.

“Kwame Thomas has had another week at it as well. So while we’ve been erring on the side of caution with strikers, we could now have the option of three strikers for Tuesday.”

‘Unknown’

Dundee also have a bit of a wildcard option in “unknown” midfielder Pierre Reedy.

The American signed for the Dark Blues on Saturday before making his debut as a substitute at Arbroath.

And Bowyer is pleased to have another option at his disposal.

“He’s unknown, which could prove really key for us,” the Dundee boss added.

“Not too many people know too much about him.

“He was only on for a short spell on Saturday but I was pleased with how he went about it.

“There is more to come from him because we’ve seen what he can do in training.

“He can go anywhere across the front and gives us flexibility to play either side or in behind the striker.”