Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as Gary Bowyer calls for ‘bravery’ in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as Gary Bowyer calls for ‘bravery’ in attack

Dens Park boss talks striking options ahead of game in hand as he reveals 'unknown' wildcard at his disposal.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has called for “bravery” from his attacking players as they target a third home win on the spin.

The Dark Blues welcome Raith Rovers to Dens Park tonight with the chance to go three points clear at the top of the Championship title race.

But Bowyer wants to see more from his attacking players than they showed in Saturday’s stalemate at Arbroath.

He’s also keen for his players to learn lessons from the last time Raith visited Dens – the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final where Dundee failed to kill off Rovers despite leading 2-0, eventually losing on penalties after a late comeback from the Kirkcaldy side.

“I thought that first half was one of our best displays of the season,” Bowyer said.

Dundee FC and Raith Rovers players in action on the pitch.
Cameron scored twice for Dundee the last time they faced Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“But they stuck in and came back into it. The manner of the goals was disappointing for us but we should’ve been out of sight.

“That was then, it’s now all about how we do on Tuesday.

“You take lessons from that, we take lessons from Saturday.

“Our forward line must improve from Saturday, make better decisions and show bravery to go and do something.”

Three striking options?

On his attack, the Dundee boss hopes to have a range of different options to choose from at the sharp end of the pitch.

Alex Jakubiak was joined by Paul McMullan as a front two at Gayfield after Zach Robinson missed out due to a head knock sustained against Hamilton.

Kwame Thomas, meanwhile, is available once more while Robinson has trained ahead of the midweek clash.

Zach Robinson on the pitch.
Zach Robinson is Dundee’s leading league goalscorer this term. Image: SNS.

Cammy Kerr also missed the trip to Gayfield with suspected food poisoning but rejoined his team-mates on Monday.

“For a little while we only had Alex Jakubiak as a fit striker so we had to look after him a little bit.

“But Zach Robinson took part in training on Monday, we’ll see how he is on Tuesday. If everything is OK after Monday’s training session then he’ll come back into it which helps.

“Kwame Thomas has had another week at it as well. So while we’ve been erring on the side of caution with strikers, we could now have the option of three strikers for Tuesday.”

‘Unknown’

Dundee also have a bit of a wildcard option in “unknown” midfielder Pierre Reedy.

The American signed for the Dark Blues on Saturday before making his debut as a substitute at Arbroath.

Dundee FC's Pierre Reedy on the pitch.
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

And Bowyer is pleased to have another option at his disposal.

“He’s unknown, which could prove really key for us,” the Dundee boss added.

“Not too many people know too much about him.

“He was only on for a short spell on Saturday but I was pleased with how he went about it.

“There is more to come from him because we’ve seen what he can do in training.

“He can go anywhere across the front and gives us flexibility to play either side or in behind the striker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Noel Hunt on the pitch during his Dundee United days.
Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae…
Masters champion Jon Rahm (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Images: Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm's Masters success during…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
3
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
2
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Kwame Thomas celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas targets more goals after 'sitting at home in the dark'…
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]