Courts Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car William Roxburgh's hearing was the first time he had been at court, other than to give evidence. By Ross Gardiner April 14 2023, 1.10pm Share Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4304968/special-constable-fined-careless-driving/ Copy Link William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]