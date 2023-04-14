Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Botti Biabi had a taste of winning last year as he helped Kelty Hearts claim the League Two title.

Now he wants to add a Highland League winners’ medal to his collection by leading Brechin City’s battle with Buckie Thistle.

Biabi scored one and set up another in a five-goal win over Fraserburgh on Wednesday night to put Brechin within three wins of the title.

City face Clachnacuddin and Keith before what could be a winner-takes-all decider with Buckie Thistle on Saturday April 22nd.

And while he’s fully focused on Saturday’s game with Clachnacuddin, Biabi would love to add a second winners’ medal to his collection.

“I was at Kelty last year when we won the league and it was a great feeling,” said ex-Swansea under 23 star Biabi.

“When you win something it makes you hungry for more. You always move on to the next one.

“It would be great to win back-to-back titles and I think Brechin deserve some success.

“There are a lot of lovely people here on staff and some very honest, hard-working players. The cherry on top of the cake would be winning the league.”

Botti Biabi is Brechin City crowd pleaser

Biabi has become a firm fans’ favourite with his silky skills.

He produced a moment of real quality in the 5-0 win over Fraserburgh.

Botti showed quick feet to dribble to the byline and cross for Fraser MacLeod to head home.

He also got his name on the scoresheet and walked away with the Man of the Match champagne from the win over Broch.

“I got my goal against Fraserburgh and that means the world to me,” added Biabi.

“Hopefully that and my assist gives me a bit of confidence going into the next game.

“I like to play with a bit of imagination and trickery and it’s nice when it comes off. I’m delighted Fraser got on the end of my cross to score.”