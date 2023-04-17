Widow awarded £1m after Fife death fall calls for change in law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widow awarded £1m after Fife death fall calls for change in law

Gary Robertson fell to his death at Longannet in 2019 but the firm responsible was fined only £5,000.

By Crime and Courts Team
Karen Robertson has called for change after husband Gary died in 2019.
Karen Robertson has called for change after husband Gary died in 2019. Image: Supplied.

The wife of a worker who fell to his death at Longannet power station in Fife has called for tougher punishments for businesses guilty of contributing to fatal accidents.

Gary Robertson, from Cowdenbeath, died from serious injuries after falling from a 30-foot platform in February 2019 as the complex was being prepared for demolition after decommissioning.

Demolition firm Brown & Mason were fined just £5,000 after bosses admitted health and safety failings.

After being awarded £1 million in a civil action, Gary’s wife said the stark difference in outcomes shows there is a need for justice reforms.

Gary Robertson, who died at Longannet power station.
Gary Robertson died at Longannet power station. Image: Supplied.

Karen Robertson said: “Something is clearly wrong with sentencing guidelines because a £5,000 fine is disgusting – Gary’s funeral even cost more than that.

“We need to make sure the laws designed to hold people accountable can’t be manipulated to let those responsible escape justice.”

Gary, 55, was part of a workforce preparing the derelict power station at Kincardine for demolition.

The grandfather-of-three was with a colleague in an area known as Coronation Street when he fell after a metal grating panel on a pipe bridge platform gave way.

Last conversation

Retired social care worker Karen, 57, had been with her husband for 38 years – they were married for 33 years, had two children together and three grandchildren.

Recalling her last conversation with her husband, she said: “I was baking for a charity bake sale and he joked to remember to bring some goodies home.

“That was the last time we spoke – just a normal conversation – but you obviously don’t ever expect anything bad to happen because your man shouldn’t go to work and not come home.

Karen Robertson
Karen Robertson. Image: Supplied.

“What happens after these kinds of things is just horrendous.

“You find yourself in an unexpected and cold world – it’s all investigations, fiscals and paperwork and the way these people talk to you I think they forget that while it might be normal in their lives, it’s not normal in the lives of those affected.

“For example, the first thing Gary’s employers sent to me wasn’t a sympathy card or a phone call – it was his P45.”

No apology

The heartbroken widow said: “Even after the civil case they’ve still never given an apology.

“Closure is not a word that will ever resonate with me because I will never feel like the criminal action ended in a way that we or Gary deserved.

“I screamed in court when I learned about the sentence.

“All it taught me was that the employers, the criminal system, the sheriff… it was like they cared more about following paperwork than us.

“Even when these people tell you they’ll call, they don’t – so you go through all that mental anguish waiting for an arranged call that doesn’t come.”

Karen Robertson said she has never got over the loss of her husband.

“We were told that because it was a health and safety prosecution we weren’t even allowed to provide a family statement talking about the impact of Gary’s loss – but if it was a fatal car accident then families can do this, so that’s another thing that I think needs looked at to help families be heard.

“Gary’s death happened to us – why then does it feel like the process puts us last?”

Parallel investigation

Brown & Mason were fined £5,000 after a criminal prosecution at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The sentence would have been £100,000 but it was reduced by the sheriff after company bosses claimed they had no assets to pay more.

It was not the firm’s first such offence.

Digby Brown Solicitors investigated the circumstances of the Gary’s accident in parallel with the criminal investigation.

Longannet Power Station was closed in 2016.
Longannet Power Station was closed in 2016.

Lawyers gathered evidence showed Brown & Mason failed to follow expected health and safety guidelines at Longannet and failed to provide a safe working environment that would have prevented the incident from happening.

Innes Laing, Partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “What happened to Gary was utterly devastating and what makes it more difficult for the family was learning just how avoidable it was.

“I know they were extremely disappointed at the outcome of the criminal sentencing – a sentiment that was echoed by the public.

“No amount of compensation will ever come close to filling the void left behind by a loved one but I know that for Karen and her family, their civil action at least provided answers, recognition and a way to hold those responsible to account in a way that was right to them.”











