Courts Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due to country’s ‘huge debt of gratitude’ Michelle Hayburn and her partner Thomas Kinnaird threatened to kill police officers after they were caught at the illicit gathering. By Jamie Buchan April 19 2023, 6.00am Share Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due to country’s ‘huge debt... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4311013/carer-perth-lockdown-hayburn/ Copy Link Michelle Hayburn and Thomas Kinnaird. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]