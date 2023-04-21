Courts Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper A final round-up of the week of court cases from Tayside and Fife. By Crime and Courts Team April 21 2023, 5.45pm Share Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4320712/friday-court-round-up-1k-drive-thru-trip-and-slipper-slapper/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]