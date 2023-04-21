JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but their comments should hearten Dundee United and St Johnstone fans

Interim managers must prove themselves quickly if they’re to land the job permanently.

What they say and do is scrutinised mercilessly and time isn’t on their side.

Jim Goodwin in his short time at United and Steven MacLean, who hasn’t even sent his first side down the tunnel yet, will know the feeling.

It may be early days but what I’ve heard from both men is positive and should strike the right note with fans.

Both had great self belief and confidence as players and when your appointment is initially questioned by many those are essential tools to carry into the manager’s office.

Both gave illuminating quotes in their interviews with Eric Nicolson and Alan Temple in the Courier.

The man replacing the departed Callum Davidson at Saints said: “It is not just about styles and playing through the lines. Sometimes it is just about work-rate and energy.”

While the United boss opined: “We’ve put down the principles and fundamentals of what we are looking for. They do that very well now, but it’s an entertainment business and we want to entertain the supporters, particularly at Tannadice.”

Both managers get to the nub of the game with their comments.

MacLean was a line leader par excellence as a player but, above all else, he grafted and toiled ceaselessly.

The old phrase “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” may be hackneyed but remains a truism.

Saints’ Premiership survival lies in their own hands but depends on MacLean getting maximum work rate and energy from his players.

That requires both physical exertion and utmost mental concentration in reducing errors and in closing down opponents and in every other crucial area of football.

MacLean has rightly addressed the basic requirement of any footballer; hard work.

That’s entertainment

At Tannadice, it’s been clear that Goodwin has already addressed that issue and his team are distinctly more purposeful than before he took charge.

Now he’s rightly addressing the second crucial component of football.

At its heart supporting a team is about comradeship, community, and history but it’s also about lifting the spirits and making the soul sing.

Fans love to see a flying run down the flank and a bombed cross into the box, or a mazy dribble past opponents; it goes to the heart of the game.

As punters we live to watch the guys on the park doing things we dreamed of doing ourselves.

Hard work comes first then entertainment.

But like love and marriage you can’t have one without the other.

Arbroath can nurse Premiership dream

Arbroath can secure their Championship status this weekend.

They’ll remain in the second tier if they beat Cove.

And in future they shouldn’t discount the top flight.

Clubs like Livingston and Hamilton, with no bigger supports than the Lichties, have punched above their weight in the Premiership.

With an ambitious forward thinking board and solid management, the Gayfield club with good organisation, and community spirit have a huge opportunity to cement themselves as regular fixtures in the second tier.

But with the drive and ambition they’ve already displayed a future Premiership berth definitely isn’t beyond them.