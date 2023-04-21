JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but their comments should hearten Dundee United and St Johnstone fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but their comments should hearten Dundee United and St Johnstone fans

Goodwin and MacLean have got to the nub of football as the basement battle heats up.

Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Interim managers must prove themselves quickly if they’re to land the job permanently.

What they say and do is scrutinised mercilessly and time isn’t on their side.

Jim Goodwin in his short time at United and Steven MacLean, who hasn’t even sent his first side down the tunnel yet, will know the feeling.

It may be early days but what I’ve heard from both men is positive and should strike the right note with fans.

Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.

Both had great self belief and confidence as players and when your appointment is initially questioned by many those are essential tools to carry into the manager’s office.

Both gave illuminating quotes in their interviews with Eric Nicolson and Alan Temple in the Courier.

The man replacing the departed Callum Davidson at Saints said: “It is not just about styles and playing through the lines. Sometimes it is just about work-rate and energy.”

While the United boss opined: “We’ve put down the principles and fundamentals of what we are looking for. They do that very well now, but it’s an entertainment business and we want to entertain the supporters, particularly at Tannadice.”

Both managers get to the nub of the game with their comments.

MacLean was a line leader par excellence as a player but, above all else, he grafted and toiled ceaselessly.

The old phrase “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” may be hackneyed but remains a truism.

Saints’ Premiership survival lies in their own hands but depends on MacLean getting maximum work rate and energy from his players.

Steven MacLean gets to work. Image: SNS.

That requires both physical exertion and utmost mental concentration in reducing errors and in closing down opponents and in every other crucial area of football.

MacLean has rightly addressed the basic requirement of any footballer; hard work.

That’s entertainment

At Tannadice, it’s been clear that Goodwin has already addressed that issue and his team are distinctly more purposeful than before he took charge.

Jim Goodwin is keen to add more attacking flair to United’s performances. Image: SNS

Now he’s rightly addressing the second crucial component of football.

At its heart supporting a team is about comradeship, community, and history but it’s also about lifting the spirits and making the soul sing.

Fans love to see a flying run down the flank and a bombed cross into the box, or a mazy dribble past opponents; it goes to the heart of the game.

As punters we live to watch the guys on the park doing things we dreamed of doing ourselves.

Hard work comes first then entertainment.

But like love and marriage you can’t have one without the other.

Arbroath can nurse Premiership dream

Arbroath can secure their Championship status this weekend.

They’ll remain in the second tier if they beat Cove.

And in future they shouldn’t discount the top flight.

Dick Campbell has overseen an Arbroath resurgence. Image: SNS

Clubs like Livingston and Hamilton, with no bigger supports than the Lichties, have punched above their weight in the Premiership.

With an ambitious forward thinking board and solid management, the Gayfield club with good organisation, and community spirit have a huge opportunity to cement themselves as regular fixtures in the second tier.

But with the drive and ambition they’ve already displayed a future Premiership berth definitely isn’t beyond them.

