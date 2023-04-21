Emergency services called to A92 crash near Cowdenbeath between two vehicles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been called to the A92 near Cowdenbeath following a crash involving two vehicles.

The A909 Cowdenbeath – B9149 Lochgelly northbound road is currently restricted due to the crash.

Road users have taken to social media to warn others of long tailbacks on the road. It is believed that journey times could be extended by 10 minutes.

It is currently not known if there have been any injuries.

UPDATE❗ ⌚18:20#A92 Cowdenbeath-Lochgelly Partially blocked Eastbound between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly due to a collision⚠️ Approx. 10 minute delay above normal❗ @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/aVNgTcgnzB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 21, 2023

An eyewitness said: ““I was driving home when I came across the crash.

“It looked like quite a bad one. Police, fire engine and ambulance were all there.

“It looked as though both cars were write-offs.

“I was stuck in it for a little while but mainly hope everyone involved is okay.”

Motorists have been advised to approach with caution and should allow for longer than normal journey times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.20pm, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash eastbound on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

“No details as to whether there have been any injuries.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

More to follow