Fife Firefighters tackle fire inside Dunfermline restaurant

Emergency services were called just before 6pm on Friday to reports of a fire at Khushi's on Canmore Street.

By Ben MacDonald
April 21 2023, 7.47pm

Firefighters tackle fire inside Dunfermline restaurant

Fire crews have been at Canmore Street since 6pm. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire inside a restaurant in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called just before 6pm on Friday to reports of a fire at Khushi's on Canmore Street.

Four appliances are currently tackling the fire.

The road is currently closed while the crew tend to the blaze.

An aerial shot of the fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

Crew members for Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Larbert were called to assist.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call at 5.57pm following reports of a fire in a restaurant on Canmore Street.

"We currently have four appliances at the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier.

"Crews are at work with four breathing apparatuses.

"We have one hose reel het and two main jets tackling the fire which has happened inside the building."

Firefighters battle to control a fire which broke out in the flat above Khushi's Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Four appliances are currently on hand to tackle the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More to follow