Stevie May on Steven MacLean’s 2014 semi-final St Johnstone battle cry and bouncing back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May on Steven MacLean’s 2014 semi-final St Johnstone battle cry and bouncing back

May scored his two most famous goals for St Johnstone on the back of a Steven MacLean half-time pep talk so needs no persuading about his leadership abilities.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean's half-time rallying cry helped spark a famous St Johnstone victory. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean's half-time rallying cry helped spark a famous St Johnstone victory. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean’s half-time battle cry midway through St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen is the stuff of McDiarmid Park legend.

And Stevie May believes his strike-partner that day at Ibrox can be an inspirational presence once again.

MacLean has taken on the role of interim Saints boss following Callum Davidson’s departure at the weekend.

Chairman Steve Brown will be banking on a Macca bounce against Hibs on Saturday.

As disappointed as May was to see Davidson leave, the three-time cup-winning attacker has faith in MacLean to get the dressing room response needed to secure Saints their Premiership status.

“It’s terrible when managers lose their job,” said the 30-year-old. “Especially someone I know so well from years gone by.

“When I was on loan at Hamilton, Billy Reid left and Alex Neil took over.

“That’s the only time I’ve had it before but I was a young pup so I don’t remember too much.

“It’s not ideal. We felt like we could have done more, not through lack of trying but things in games we could have done better.

“But we can’t dwell too much on it because there are important games to come.

“Macca knows what he wants and how to get us going so I think that’s going to be a big thing.

“I know him from playing up front together and he was always a big motivator – on and off the pitch.

“Even for himself. He always got himself going.

“Speaking at half-time was a common thing for Macca. He’d come in and say what he thought.

“The semi-final one was a motivating speech as much for himself as everyone else.

“He was always loud and I’m sure he’ll be the same as a manager.”

Succession planning

Succession appointments have worked well for St Johnstone in the past, with Owen Coyle to Derek McInnes and Steve Lomas to Tommy Wright proving the value of looking inside the building for a new manager.

Despite the fact there’s a greater need for freshness and change than on previous occasions when a manager has left, May doesn’t believe MacLean’s three-year coaching history with Davidson should be viewed as a negative.

“I don’t know who chose tactics and things like that but that’s not what it comes down to,” he said.

“It comes down to what we’re being told to do on the training pitch.

Steven MacLean takes charge of training. Image: SNS.

“This week we’ve had good training. It’s been intense and hopefully we can put everything we’ve worked on during the week into a plan and we pick up the points we need.

“I’ve no idea what the long-term plans are for the club.

“Macca’s the manager until we know anything else. We can’t look beyond the weekend and picking up points.

“The position we’ve found ourselves in isn’t great and it’s got worse over the last few weeks.

“It’s still better than where we were last year and three points would change a lot.

“It’s down to us to put the performance in and get them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Steven MacLean and Callum Hendry. Images: SNS.
Callum Hendry: Steven MacLean brought out the best in me and he can do…
Paul Sturrock and Tommy Wright have been big influences on Steven MacLean's career. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Steven MacLean reveals his manager mentors as he prepares for St Johnstone's Hibs test
Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone 'unity' will see Perth club stay in the Premiership
Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching…
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean in pole position to replace Callum Davidson as St Johnstone boss and…

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
CR0042120 and CR0042122 Neil Henderson and Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are to unveil a memorial plaque to two fallen firefighters who were killed months apart in service 61 years ago. The special even takes place at Blackness Road fire station, Dundee on Thursday, April 13 event starts at 1pm Need a few pics of the event. Picture shows: Ron and Carolyn Buist with the plaque for his father John Buist and their minature momento, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Blackness Fire Station, Blackness Road, Dundee, 13th April 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'It's a calling': Brave Dundee firefighters reflect on risk and glory as fallen brothers…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]