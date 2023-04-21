Jim Goodwin outlines ‘entertainment business’ aim as Dundee United boss name-checks Livingston danger man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin outlines ‘entertainment business’ aim as Dundee United boss name-checks Livingston danger man

Having tightened up and gone back to basics, Goodwin is keen to see United stars express themselves even more in the final third

By Alan Temple
Goodwin wants to see United inspiration to go with the perspiration. Image: SNS
Goodwin wants to see United inspiration to go with the perspiration. Image: SNS

Dundee United have benefitted from going back to basics.

Now it is time to thrill the supporters.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, who revealed that being more expansive and entertaining while in possession has been a focus of training this week.

Given United were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and fresh from a 4-0 defeat against Ross County when Goodwin took control, the initial priority was understandably on reaffirming the fundamentals.

Shape, work rate and fitness were the order of the day.

And the Tangerines have reaped the rewards.

They have only lost twice under Goodwin — against the in-form duo of Aberdeen and Rangers — and have racked up successive league wins for the first time since January 2.

As such, confidence is flowing and the Irishman reckons they are ready to add inspiration to the perspiration.

“That (being more expansive) has been part of what we have spoken about this week,” said Goodwin. “I think there is a good level of structure and organisation to the team, both in and out of possession.

“We’ve put down the principles and fundamentals of what we are looking for. They do that very well now, but it’s an entertainment business and we want to entertain the supporters, particularly at Tannadice.

“To do that, we need to be on the ball and making things happen.

“With the confidence we’ve had from recent results, we can start talking about improving in possession. There were nerves involved when I came in. But now we have that bit of confidence and belief back.

Goodwin hails United's travelling support at Fir Park. Image: SNS

“We can do a bit better with the ball; be more creative and brave in tight areas.”

Taming the Lions

A gutsy 2-1 victory over Motherwell last weekend — coming from behind against a team that had won five of their previous seven matches — saw United ascend out of the Premiership drop-zone.

With Kilmarnock and Ross County both facing testing away days at St Mirren and Hearts, respectively, the visit of Livingston may afford United an opportunity to give themselves a cushion going into the post-split fixtures.

Joel Nouble has had a very good season and we will have to be at our best.

Jim Goodwin

But the Lions are still chasing a place in the top six and Goodwin is ready for a fierce battle.

“There is a lot riding on the game for both teams,” added Goodwin. “Livingston need a few different results to go their way if they are to jump back into that top six.

“So, they need to come to Tannadice and win. Hopefully, that will make for a good, open, entertaining game of football.

Nouble has been terrific for Livi. Image: SNS

“They have good players within their ranks; dangerous players.

“Joel Nouble has had a very good season and we will have to be at our best — like we were against Motherwell and Hibs.”

