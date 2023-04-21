Jim Goodwin outlines ‘entertainment business’ aim as Dundee United boss name-checks Livingston danger man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have benefitted from going back to basics.

Now it is time to thrill the supporters.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, who revealed that being more expansive and entertaining while in possession has been a focus of training this week.

Given United were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and fresh from a 4-0 defeat against Ross County when Goodwin took control, the initial priority was understandably on reaffirming the fundamentals.

Shape, work rate and fitness were the order of the day.

And the Tangerines have reaped the rewards.

They have only lost twice under Goodwin — against the in-form duo of Aberdeen and Rangers — and have racked up successive league wins for the first time since January 2.

As such, confidence is flowing and the Irishman reckons they are ready to add inspiration to the perspiration.

🔼 Dundee United lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premiership with a vital win at Motherwell 🔽 pic.twitter.com/uGKzWVRZqK — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 15, 2023

“That (being more expansive) has been part of what we have spoken about this week,” said Goodwin. “I think there is a good level of structure and organisation to the team, both in and out of possession.

“We’ve put down the principles and fundamentals of what we are looking for. They do that very well now, but it’s an entertainment business and we want to entertain the supporters, particularly at Tannadice.

“To do that, we need to be on the ball and making things happen.

“With the confidence we’ve had from recent results, we can start talking about improving in possession. There were nerves involved when I came in. But now we have that bit of confidence and belief back.

“We can do a bit better with the ball; be more creative and brave in tight areas.”

Taming the Lions

A gutsy 2-1 victory over Motherwell last weekend — coming from behind against a team that had won five of their previous seven matches — saw United ascend out of the Premiership drop-zone.

With Kilmarnock and Ross County both facing testing away days at St Mirren and Hearts, respectively, the visit of Livingston may afford United an opportunity to give themselves a cushion going into the post-split fixtures.

Joel Nouble has had a very good season and we will have to be at our best. Jim Goodwin

But the Lions are still chasing a place in the top six and Goodwin is ready for a fierce battle.

“There is a lot riding on the game for both teams,” added Goodwin. “Livingston need a few different results to go their way if they are to jump back into that top six.

“So, they need to come to Tannadice and win. Hopefully, that will make for a good, open, entertaining game of football.

“They have good players within their ranks; dangerous players.

“Joel Nouble has had a very good season and we will have to be at our best — like we were against Motherwell and Hibs.”