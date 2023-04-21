Trans sex offender Dolatowski jailed in men’s prison for curfew breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trans sex offender Dolatowski jailed in men’s prison for curfew breaches

Katie Dolatowski, who identifies as female, has been placed in a men's prison for 78 days.

By Tim Bugler
Dolatowski is led from Falkirk Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Dolatowski is led from Falkirk Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.

Serial sex offender Katie Dolatowski has been locked up in a male prison after repeatedly breaking a court order to stay indoors at night.

Dolatowski, 22, who was born a boy called Lennon, skipped bail accommodation in Grangemouth twice in a week, amid claims of feeling unsafe there, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson said at about 7pm on April 7 police attended at the bail address, knocked on the door and peered through the windows.

When there was no response, a report was made regarding the bail breach.

It emerged Dolatowski had gone to Aberdeen and an arrest was made on April 8.

The repeat sex offender was freed on bail but the next day but found outside the bail address at night for a second time.

Katie Dolatowski.
Katie Dolatowski. Image: Facebook.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Dolatowski had phoned for an ambulance from Westfield Roundabout, near Falkirk football stadium and not far from the M9 motorway, claiming a “mental health crisis”.

Ms Cuthbertson said: “At 5.10am, police traced her to be at the location, bail conditions being in place.

“Paramedics attended, examined her, and had no concerns.

“She was thereafter arrested, cautioned and charged.”

Questions over sentencing

Dolatowski, originally from Kirkcaldy, was on bail with a curfew as part of a deferred sentence order imposed in January this year for battering another inmate in January 2021 while on a male wing at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution.

Appearing by video link from Low Moss Prison, Dolatowski pled guilty to the breaches of bail.

Solicitor Georgia Marshall, defending, said her client “did not understand” how the curfew protected the public from Dolatowski.

Dolatowski runs from court after an appearance in Kirkcaldy.
Dolatowski runs from court after an appearance in Kirkcaldy.

She said: “Perhaps other conditions would have been better, rather than keeping her in the house at night.

“She had issues with the address, she suffers from anxiety.

“She’s been punished by the imposition of a curfew to stay in a place where she feels unsafe.

“Somehow she ended up in Aberdeen suffering anxiety and distress due to her address being know to people who she feels in danger from, when around them.”

Imposing a 78-day prison sentence, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Whilst an explanation for the breaches of bail has been offered, if you wished to change your address you could have applied to the court for that.

“Your breaches of court orders require a custodial sentence as punishment.”

History of offending

Last year, Dolatowski was sent to Cornton Vale Prison near Stirling after breaching a restriction of liberty order that was itself imposed for breaching the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order handed down after sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the toilet of Morrisons in Kirkcaldy in March 2018.

It was a second child sex offence.

Lawyers say Dolatowski identifies as a female after being born as a male.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals.”

Around 50 protesters gathered at Cornton Vale Prison to protest about Katie Dolatowski. Image: David Wardle.

In February, following an urgent review, the Scottish Prison Service ruled any transgender person currently in custody and who has any history of violence against women -including sexual offences – will not be relocated from the male to the female estate.

In addition, any newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoner will initially be placed in an establishment commensurate with their birth gender.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

