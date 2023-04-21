Trans sex offender Dolatowski jailed in men’s prison for curfew breaches

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Serial sex offender Katie Dolatowski has been locked up in a male prison after repeatedly breaking a court order to stay indoors at night.

Dolatowski, 22, who was born a boy called Lennon, skipped bail accommodation in Grangemouth twice in a week, amid claims of feeling unsafe there, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson said at about 7pm on April 7 police attended at the bail address, knocked on the door and peered through the windows.

When there was no response, a report was made regarding the bail breach.

It emerged Dolatowski had gone to Aberdeen and an arrest was made on April 8.

The repeat sex offender was freed on bail but the next day but found outside the bail address at night for a second time.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Dolatowski had phoned for an ambulance from Westfield Roundabout, near Falkirk football stadium and not far from the M9 motorway, claiming a “mental health crisis”.

Ms Cuthbertson said: “At 5.10am, police traced her to be at the location, bail conditions being in place.

“Paramedics attended, examined her, and had no concerns.

“She was thereafter arrested, cautioned and charged.”

Questions over sentencing

Dolatowski, originally from Kirkcaldy, was on bail with a curfew as part of a deferred sentence order imposed in January this year for battering another inmate in January 2021 while on a male wing at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution.

Appearing by video link from Low Moss Prison, Dolatowski pled guilty to the breaches of bail.

Solicitor Georgia Marshall, defending, said her client “did not understand” how the curfew protected the public from Dolatowski.

She said: “Perhaps other conditions would have been better, rather than keeping her in the house at night.

“She had issues with the address, she suffers from anxiety.

“She’s been punished by the imposition of a curfew to stay in a place where she feels unsafe.

“Somehow she ended up in Aberdeen suffering anxiety and distress due to her address being know to people who she feels in danger from, when around them.”

Imposing a 78-day prison sentence, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Whilst an explanation for the breaches of bail has been offered, if you wished to change your address you could have applied to the court for that.

“Your breaches of court orders require a custodial sentence as punishment.”

History of offending

Last year, Dolatowski was sent to Cornton Vale Prison near Stirling after breaching a restriction of liberty order that was itself imposed for breaching the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order handed down after sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the toilet of Morrisons in Kirkcaldy in March 2018.

It was a second child sex offence.

Lawyers say Dolatowski identifies as a female after being born as a male.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals.”

In February, following an urgent review, the Scottish Prison Service ruled any transgender person currently in custody and who has any history of violence against women -including sexual offences – will not be relocated from the male to the female estate.

In addition, any newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoner will initially be placed in an establishment commensurate with their birth gender.

