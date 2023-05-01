Courts Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to be jailed Sam Goddard is in a dispute with Dundee City Council over his tenancy and felt prison was the only solution. By Paul Malik May 1 2023, 6.00am Share Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to be jailed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4342543/dundee-smashed-window-multi-escape/ Copy Link Sam Goddard. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]