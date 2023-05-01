Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy

Scott Graham, 31, pled guilty to driving too fast and going the wrong way round a mini roundabout, causing the gritter to flip on its side and slide into a car.

By Jamie McKenzie
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Most Read

1
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
3
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
7
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football