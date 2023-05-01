Courts Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy Scott Graham, 31, pled guilty to driving too fast and going the wrong way round a mini roundabout, causing the gritter to flip on its side and slide into a car. By Jamie McKenzie May 1 2023, 7.30am Share Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4345642/fife-council-worker-loses-job-after-overturning-gritter-lorry-in-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Scott Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]