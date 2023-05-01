Derek Gaston reveals he was sick in the dressing room prior to Arbroath’s defeat at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Gaston reveals he was sick in the dressing room prior to Arbroath’s defeat at Partick Thistle

Gaston climbed from his sick bed to turn in a fine showing for the Lichties

By Alan Temple
Gaston belied illness to shine against Thistle. Image: SNS
Gaston belied illness to shine against Thistle. Image: SNS

Derek Gaston has revealed he was sick prior to Saturday’s Championship showdown against Partick Thistle after the Arbroath goalkeeper was struck down by a vomiting bug.

Gaston was violently ill on Friday night and was anything but 100% ahead of the trip to Maryhill.

His wife even advised him to recover at home after being confined to his bed on the morning of the match.

However, Gaston declared himself available and was arguably the only Arbroath player to truly do himself justice against the Jags, pulling off a string of saves to deny Kyle Turner, Brian Graham and Darren Brownlie.

But he was ultimately beaten twice by Turner as Thistle claimed a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

“I was up all Friday night,” explained Gaston. “It’s a sickness bug and I was up every hour during the night. I actually went back to my bed at 11am on Saturday morning for an extra hour!

“My wife was saying I shouldn’t have been playing.

If the result had gone our way in the Dundee-Cove match (0-0 draw), then I would have probably given it a miss, but I knew how big a game it was.

“I was throwing up in the toilet after the warm-up. I thought, ‘just give it your best’ and fortunately I managed to battle through it.

“I think everyone in the squad would do the same. We all knew how big the game was.”

Perspective

The defeat extended Arbroath’s winless streak to five matches.

At a time of the season when momentum is crucial, it has deserted the Lichties.

Nevertheless, their fate is in their own hands. A win against Hamilton will assure Championship survival. Even a draw will be enough given the disparity in goal difference between them and Cove.

As recently as last month, Arbroath were joint-bottom of the division despite playing a game more than Accies.

Gaston is retaining that sense of perspective ahead of the Friday night finale.

Arbroath's first choice keeper Derek Gaston
Gaston is positive ahead of Friday’s finale. Image: SNS

“That’s what is annoying everyone here: we have had chances to stay up in recent games,” continued Gaston. “Against Cove, where a draw would have been enough; the same on Saturday.

“But, if you’d asked us two months ago — when we were bottom of the league — if you only needed a draw at home to Hamilton on the last day of the season to stay up, then we would’ve taken it.

“I would rather be in our position than the two teams below us going into the last day.

“We’ve played in some big games over the last few years and are confident of getting the result.”

“Fans can give us that push”

Arbroath can also count on home advantage, albeit — by Gaston’s admission — Gayfield has been far from a fortress this term.

“The results and performances haven’t been good enough at home this season,” he added. “But the fans continue to turn up in their numbers and back us. Hopefully they can give us that push over the line.”

