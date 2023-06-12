Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is locked up

A Forfar shopkeeper robbed of thousands of pounds at knifepoint has revealed the trauma he has endured, now his attacker is behind bars.

Muhammad Shakeel told The Courier he has sought counselling for anxiety and depression since masked Christopher McIntosh brandished a knife at him on September 1 2021.

McIntosh’s bungled plan came undone and both he and accomplice Robert Campbell – who scouted out the store seconds before the raid – were convicted by jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Mr Shakeel, 34, has thanked the police, his family and the Forfar community for the support they have shown since he was robbed.

Robbery set-up

Mr Shakeel said he had been working and noticed McIntosh come in with his father – who he knew – two hours before the robbery.

Speaking after the trial, he said: “I know the grandad personally.

“He used to stay near. I recognised his voice.”

McIntosh’s father went to the ATM at the back of the shop and McIntosh himself bought two bottles of energy drink.

However, he was seen to be leaning over the counter while being served, as though calculating how far he could reach.

It was around two and a half hours later the robbery took place.

Campbell entered the store first and checked the aisles before asking Mr Shakeel at the counter if they stocked lager.

“I said we don’t sell drink,” Mr Shakeel said.

Campbell left but around 30 seconds later, McIntosh entered the store clad fully in black.

Knifepoint demands

McIntosh had on a black coat with its hood up, glasses and gloves and a blue surgical mask.

He pulled a knife from his sleeve at the counter.

Speaking in his shop last week, Mr Shakeel explained he tried to tried to just pass him five pound notes but McIntosh became more demanding.

“I said right, okay, okay – I was scared, I was waiting on police coming.

“He said ‘don’t phone the police, if you do I’ll come back’.”

In total, McIntosh reportedly left the shop with almost £3,000 in cash.

Jury verdict

After the four-day trial, jurors convicted both McIntosh, 41, of Callander Drive, Forfar and Campbell, 37, of Glamis Road, Kirriemuir, of assaulting Mr Shakeel and robbing him of a sum of money.

McIntosh’s solicitor Sarah Russo explained he has a history of drug addiction difficulties and psychiatric issues.

Billy Rennie, appearing for Campbell, said his client has health conditions including epilepsy an his partner is pregnant.

Sheriff Krista Johnston ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until July 13.

She remanded McIntosh and continued Campbell’s bail, which includes special conditions not to enter the shop.

As McIntosh was led away in handcuffs, a member of his family was stopped by police from running towards him, crying and asking for a hug.

Life since the raid

Mr Shakeel explained his family have run the shop for more than 14 years and he has worked there the entire time.

It was the first time he had had to press the panic button in the store.

Although he has received counselling, he said he is still nervous around the shop after dark.

When he did return to work, he initially took shifts at his uncle’s store instead.

Since the raid, the store’s windows, external cameras and AC unit have been vandalised, which has left him “shaken.”

Mr Shakeel thanked everyone who has helped him get back to his old self after the robbery.

He said: “That affected my life very badly but hundreds of people messaged me.

“Forfar people, they came in, they stood with me.

“My family supported me. My wife Nadia is very supportive and tells me they’ll not come back.

“The Forfar people are really lovely and really caring.

He also thanked the Muslim community and police for their assistance.

