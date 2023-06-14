Angus driver admits 100mph police chase on the day he is released from prison sentence for another high speed pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus driver admits 100mph police chase on the day he is released from prison sentence for another high speed pursuit

Former apprentice mechanic Ciaran Howcroft tried to make off on foot after crashing through a hedge in Glamis on the anniversary of his father's death.

By Ross Gardiner
Ciaran Howcroft was jailed earlier this year over another police chase. Image: DCT Media
On the final day of his prison sentence, an Angus driver has admitted hitting 100mph in another police chase.

Ciaran Howcroft was beamed into Forfar Sheriff Court by TV link before he was liberated from HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

The former apprentice mechanic admitted failing to stop for police and clocking the three figure speed between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

His chase, on the anniversary of his father’s death, concluded with him careering through a hedge and into a field.

Howcroft, 22, tried to make off on foot but was caught by police.

He will be sentenced next month after social workers have met with him.

Pursuit

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained: “The locus in this case is the A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

“At around 1.50pm on December 11 in 2021, two police officers were on mobile patrol approaching the A928.

“They saw the silver Volkswagen Golf which the accused was driving at excessive speeds.

“The vehicle was followed, where it was seen overtaking a preceding vehicle when views were restricted.

“Blue lights and sirens were activated.”

Mr Craib said there was standing water on the road and light fog.

However, Howcroft overtook another vehicle and continued southbound.

Constables alerted their control room and continued in pursuit.

Howcroft reached speeds in excess of 100mph but hit a kerb after entering Glamis.

He crossed the carriageway and careered through a hedge before coming to rest in a field.

Uninjured, he tried to make off on foot but was caught by police.

Back in court

Howcroft admitted driving dangerously at excessive speed while rain and spray restricted his view.

He also admitted failing to stop for police.

Sheriff Krista Johnston listed his previous convictions, which included drink-driving in 2019,driving without insurance, speeding, driving while unfit through drugs, driving while disqualified and without insurance on two occasions.

His final previous conviction is a charge of dangerous driving, for which he received a six-month prison sentence.

He was locked up in March after Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he led police on a 100mph chase before turning his lights off and disappearing into the night.

Officers tried to pull him over in Inverurie but set off on a pursuit in which Howcroft dangerously undertook and overtook vehicles.

Police eventually had to abandon the chase on safety grounds when Howcroft switched off his lights.

Released

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “His liberation date is today.

“He is a young man who’s come to the attention of the courts.

“He was an apprentice mechanic and seemed to get too far ahead of himself.

“The sheriff in Aberdeen came to the view he’d run out of chances.

“He’s now aware of what life is like in Grampian and Barlinnie prison. He’s certainly not keen to return.”

Mr Watt said that if Howcroft was granted bail, he’d return to his home in Thrums Gardens, Kirriemuir, and would begin working on his family’s farm.

“It’s had quite a sobering effect on him, being a young man.

“He has had quite a troubled past. This particular incident was on the anniversary of his father’s death.

“He is disqualified for quite a period of time.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered reports and granted Howcroft, bail.

He will be sentenced on July 27.

Murder trial witness

When he was just 18, Howcroft gave evidence at The High Court in Edinburgh during the Steven Donaldson murder trial.

Howcroft explained killer Callum Davidson, who has since died in jail, joked to him about the condition of his victim’s car.

He said: “He made a brief joke but then 100% told me it was just a joke about the man’s car.

“He said something about the boy’s car being a fine car to drive.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

