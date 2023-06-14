Angus driver admits 100mph police chase on the day he is released from prison sentence for another high speed pursuit

On the final day of his prison sentence, an Angus driver has admitted hitting 100mph in another police chase.

Ciaran Howcroft was beamed into Forfar Sheriff Court by TV link before he was liberated from HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

The former apprentice mechanic admitted failing to stop for police and clocking the three figure speed between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

His chase, on the anniversary of his father’s death, concluded with him careering through a hedge and into a field.

Howcroft, 22, tried to make off on foot but was caught by police.

He will be sentenced next month after social workers have met with him.

Pursuit

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained: “The locus in this case is the A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

“At around 1.50pm on December 11 in 2021, two police officers were on mobile patrol approaching the A928.

“They saw the silver Volkswagen Golf which the accused was driving at excessive speeds.

“The vehicle was followed, where it was seen overtaking a preceding vehicle when views were restricted.

“Blue lights and sirens were activated.”

Mr Craib said there was standing water on the road and light fog.

However, Howcroft overtook another vehicle and continued southbound.

Constables alerted their control room and continued in pursuit.

Howcroft reached speeds in excess of 100mph but hit a kerb after entering Glamis.

He crossed the carriageway and careered through a hedge before coming to rest in a field.

Uninjured, he tried to make off on foot but was caught by police.

Back in court

Howcroft admitted driving dangerously at excessive speed while rain and spray restricted his view.

He also admitted failing to stop for police.

Sheriff Krista Johnston listed his previous convictions, which included drink-driving in 2019,driving without insurance, speeding, driving while unfit through drugs, driving while disqualified and without insurance on two occasions.

His final previous conviction is a charge of dangerous driving, for which he received a six-month prison sentence.

He was locked up in March after Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he led police on a 100mph chase before turning his lights off and disappearing into the night.

Officers tried to pull him over in Inverurie but set off on a pursuit in which Howcroft dangerously undertook and overtook vehicles.

Police eventually had to abandon the chase on safety grounds when Howcroft switched off his lights.

Released

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “His liberation date is today.

“He is a young man who’s come to the attention of the courts.

“He was an apprentice mechanic and seemed to get too far ahead of himself.

“The sheriff in Aberdeen came to the view he’d run out of chances.

“He’s now aware of what life is like in Grampian and Barlinnie prison. He’s certainly not keen to return.”

Mr Watt said that if Howcroft was granted bail, he’d return to his home in Thrums Gardens, Kirriemuir, and would begin working on his family’s farm.

“It’s had quite a sobering effect on him, being a young man.

“He has had quite a troubled past. This particular incident was on the anniversary of his father’s death.

“He is disqualified for quite a period of time.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered reports and granted Howcroft, bail.

He will be sentenced on July 27.

Murder trial witness

When he was just 18, Howcroft gave evidence at The High Court in Edinburgh during the Steven Donaldson murder trial.

Howcroft explained killer Callum Davidson, who has since died in jail, joked to him about the condition of his victim’s car.

He said: “He made a brief joke but then 100% told me it was just a joke about the man’s car.

“He said something about the boy’s car being a fine car to drive.”

