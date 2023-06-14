5 Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses that are extra special

Looking for a home that will be the envy of your friends? Here is our pick of extra special homes in Tayside and Fife.

East Haven

On a summer’s evening you can sit in the Bay House with the windows open and listen to the waves breaking on the shore.

This spectacular home is in the charming coastal hamlet of East Haven, just a mile outside Carnoustie.

The traditional house has been beautifully upgraded and extended by its current owners.

An extension was built to connect the main house with a separate A-frame cottage. This allows Bay House to be used as one huge property or as a main house with a self-contained annex.

There is a kitchen with patio doors onto a terrace, living room with wood burner, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two studies in the main house.

An entrance hall joins it to the A-frame annex which has a bedroom, shower room, open plan living room/kitchen and glazed doors onto a veranda.

There can be few better places to enjoy a summer’s day than the garden at Bay House. You can enjoy the sea views from the terrace and the beach is on the other side of a gate at the bottom of the garden.

Bay House is on sale with Connelly Yeoman for o/o £499,000.

St Andrews

Set on the cliffs near the iconic 18th green of the Old Course, the Scores is one of the most exclusive addresses in St Andrews. Indeed, it has long been one of the most expensive streets in Scotland.

Number 18 is a period house that has been lavishly transformed into a stunning contemporary home.

The original ground floor has been opened up to create a magnificent drawing room. A breath-taking extension contains a kitchen/dining/living room. This is lit by a large roof light and sliding glazed doors that open to the garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. The principal bedroom is on the top floor. It has an en suite bathroom and a balcony overlooking the garden. A pair of dormer windows give a view out to sea.

Another special feature lies at the rear of the garden where an outbuilding houses two guest bedroom suites. Each of these has a bedroom, kitchen and en suite bathroom.

The walled garden is a sheltered sun trap that is perfect for enjoying summer days and evenings.

Don’t expect this level of luxury to come cheap, however. 18 The Scores is on sale with Savills for o/o £4 million.

Carnoustie

Is this the most handsome house in Carnoustie? With its dressed stone and Victorian grandeur Douglasleigh certainly has a case to make for itself.

Dating from around 1890, the Dalhousie Street house has an impressive 360 square metres of living space and is surrounded by beautiful garden grounds.

With bay windows, high ceilings and ornate cornices the house is just as special inside as it is outside.

Both living and dining rooms have wood burning stoves and there’s a superb dining kitchen.

The ground floor has a living room. study, dining room, kitchen/dining room, bedroom, TV room, bathroom and utility room.

Uppstairs is the master bedroom, three more double bedrooms, a dressing room and a shower room.

Douglasleigh is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £650,000.

Highland Perthshire

With a whopping 400 square metres of accommodation, including seven bedrooms, Pitnacree Cottage could be accused of being misnamed.

The handsome house occupies a prominent spot in the hamlet of Pitnacree, near Ballinluig in Highland Perthshire.

Enjoying fine countryside views, the stone build house has been improved with an annex extension.

The ground floor has a lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Upstairs are six bedrooms, one with en suite, a shower room and bathroom. An attic level houses a seventh bedroom.

The annex contains an open plan living room/kitchen with wood burning stove, and a shower room.

Pitnacree Cottage is on sale for o/o £725,000.

Dundee

This house on Craigie Drive in Dundee is packed with wonderful arts and crafts features.

Built in 1908, the Wyck is a beautiful home that has retained its original features. From leaded windows to timber panelling it is a unique property that is a delight to explore.

With five bedrooms and three reception rooms it’s perfect for large families.

Broughty Ferry and Dundee’s waterfront are both close by. The house is surrounded by a mature garden, with hedges and trees giving plenty of privacy.

There’s a greehouse, summerhouse, storeroom and vegetable garden.

The Wyck is on sale with Verdala for o/o £575,000.