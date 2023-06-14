5 Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses that are extra special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses that are extra special

Everyone wants a home that makes them feel happy. These properties are all amazing or unique in some way.

A view inside the St Andrews home on The Scores.
This house in St Andrews has the wow factor. Image: Savills.
By Jack McKeown

Looking for a home that will be the envy of your friends? Here is our pick of extra special homes in Tayside and Fife.

East Haven

The home at East Haven
This outstanding home in East Haven is right on the beach. Image: TSPC.

On a summer’s evening you can sit in the Bay House with the windows open and listen to the waves breaking on the shore.

This spectacular home is in the charming coastal hamlet of East Haven, just a mile outside Carnoustie.

The traditional house has been beautifully upgraded and extended by its current owners.

A new extension links the main house with the A-frame building
A new extension links the main house with the A-frame building. Image: TSPC.

An extension was built to connect the main house with a separate A-frame cottage. This allows Bay House to be used as one huge property or as a main house with a self-contained annex.

There is a kitchen with patio doors onto a terrace, living room with wood burner, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two studies in the main house.

An entrance hall joins it to the A-frame annex which has a bedroom, shower room, open plan living room/kitchen and glazed doors onto a veranda.

The garden has outstanding sea views
The garden has outstanding sea views. Image: TSPC.

There can be few better places to enjoy a summer’s day than the garden at Bay House. You can enjoy the sea views from the terrace and the beach is on the other side of a gate at the bottom of the garden.

Bay House is on sale with Connelly Yeoman for o/o £499,000.

St Andrews

Inside the St Andrews home on The Scores.
Located in one of St Andrews most exclusive locations, this is a very special home. Image: Savills.

Set on the cliffs near the iconic 18th green of the Old Course, the Scores is one of the most exclusive addresses in St Andrews. Indeed, it has long been one of the most expensive streets in Scotland.

Number 18 is a period house that has been lavishly transformed into a stunning contemporary home.

The original ground floor has been opened up to create a magnificent drawing room. A breath-taking extension contains a kitchen/dining/living room. This is lit by a large roof light and sliding glazed doors that open to the garden.

This extremely special house is in one of St Andrews’ most exclusive locations. Image: Savills.

On the first floor are two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. The principal bedroom is on the top floor. It has an en suite bathroom and a balcony overlooking the garden. A pair of dormer windows give a view out to sea.

Another special feature lies at the rear of the garden where an outbuilding houses two guest bedroom suites. Each of these has a bedroom, kitchen and en suite bathroom.

The walled garden is superb. Image: Savills.

The walled garden is a sheltered sun trap that is perfect for enjoying summer days and evenings.

Don’t expect this level of luxury to come cheap, however. 18 The Scores is on sale with Savills for o/o £4 million.

Carnoustie

This special home is in a great location in Carnoustie.
This special home is in a great location in Carnoustie. Image: TSPC.

Is this the most handsome house in Carnoustie? With its dressed stone and Victorian grandeur Douglasleigh certainly has a case to make for itself.

Dating from around 1890, the Dalhousie Street house has an impressive 360 square metres of living space and is surrounded by beautiful garden grounds.

Douglasleigh is a very special home in the heart of Carnoustie. Image: TSPC.

With bay windows, high ceilings and ornate cornices the house is just as special inside as it is outside.

Both living and dining rooms have wood burning stoves and there’s a superb dining kitchen.

The ground floor has a living room. study, dining room, kitchen/dining room, bedroom, TV room, bathroom and utility room.

Uppstairs is the master bedroom, three more double bedrooms, a dressing room and a shower room.

Douglasleigh is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £650,000.

Highland Perthshire

This house in Highland Perthshire has seven bedrooms.
This house in Highland Perthshire has seven bedrooms. Image: PSPC.

With a whopping 400 square metres of accommodation, including seven bedrooms, Pitnacree Cottage could be accused of being misnamed.

The handsome house occupies a prominent spot in the hamlet of Pitnacree, near Ballinluig in Highland Perthshire.

Enjoying fine countryside views, the stone build house has been improved with an annex extension.

The extension has a double height ceiling. Image: PSPC.

The ground floor has a lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Upstairs are six bedrooms, one with en suite, a shower room and bathroom. An attic level houses a seventh bedroom.

The annex contains an open plan living room/kitchen with wood burning stove, and a shower room.

Pitnacree Cottage is on sale for o/o £725,000.

Dundee

This arts and crafts style house is in Dundee. Image: Verdala.

This house on Craigie Drive in Dundee is packed with wonderful arts and crafts features.

Built in 1908, the Wyck is a beautiful home that has retained its original features. From leaded windows to timber panelling it is a unique property that is a delight to explore.

With five bedrooms and three reception rooms it’s perfect for large families.

The Wyck is a special home built in an arts and craft style
The Wyck is a special home built in an arts and craft style. Image: Verdala.

Broughty Ferry and Dundee’s waterfront are both close by. The house is surrounded by a mature garden, with hedges and trees giving plenty of privacy.

There’s a greehouse, summerhouse, storeroom and vegetable garden.

The Wyck is on sale with Verdala for o/o £575,000.

