Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam

Debby Graham furnished her home with items bought using her victim's credit card - then asked prosecutors for the items back.

By Ross Gardiner
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card

A Forfar fraudster who furnished her home using a family friend’s bank card and then wrote to prosecutors asking for the items back has been jailed.

Debby Graham was locked up for 180 days after admitting the £7,000 scam.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the 37-year-old had helped Gordon Anderson place orders on Amazon before she began her fraudulent campaign.

She decided to use his details in November and December 2021 to buy a 50-inch television, fridge freezer and other goods.

Her victim only realised when he went to withdraw money but found he had just £8.60 left in his account.

Cleaned out

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told the court: “Mr Anderson and the accused were known to each other for a number of years through each others’ families.”

Around a year before Graham’s spree, Graham had helped Mr Anderson place orders on Amazon.

“This happened a few times,” Ms Drummond said.

“On December 6, 2021, the witness attended a cash machine to withdraw money.

“He had insufficient funds.”

He contacted Nationwide who alerted its fraud squad. Mr Anderson also called the police.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Officers raided Graham’s home at Steadfast Lane in Forfar and uncovered thousands of pounds worth of ill-gotten goods.

Amongst the haul was a 50-inch TCL television, a Samsung fridge-freezer, an Amazon Dot, a mattress, a headboard, an electric fire and a steam-iron straightener box.

There were also a fur-lined denim jacket, snow boots, a smart lightbulb and a rug.

Six months later, she later handed herself in to police but gave a no comment interview.

Ms Drummond added: “The complainer is still out of pocket for the full amount.

“The items that were seized… they’re not items that he can make use of.

“The accused has written to the Crown asking for her household furnishings back.”

Admission

Graham previously pled guilty to presenting Gordon Anderson’s card details to Amazon and pretending she was him.

By doing so, she admitted she fraudulently induced the online giant to supply her with “large quantities” of household goods, clothing and electrical items to the value of £7,000.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Debby Graham went on an Amazon spending spree with her victim’s bank card.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client’s only conviction since 2014 was a domestic matter.

He said: “Ms Graham has had a background of involvement with the court.

“This offence is from 2021. There’s nothing since, there’s nothing outstanding.

“This appears to be somewhat isolated.”

Mr Rennie said the social work report spoke of his client being in a “controlling and toxic” relationship with a drug-user at the time.

“In relation to the offence itself, clearly it’s a matter that crosses the threshold for a custodial sentence being seriously considered.

“Her record is in her favour.”

The solicitor said: “She has known the complainer since she was 16 or 17.

“There’s never been any issues between the parties before.

“She’s assisted him over the years in a number of ways.

“She has the difficulty of the offence being viewed harshly by her family.

“I think there was an element of the drugs being behind the offending.

“The drugs affected her decision making.

“Not all the items were still in her possession.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed Graham for 180 days, reduced from 240 for her early plea.

He said: “Ms Graham, clearly these matters are serious. I’m sure you’ve reflected upon that.

“There can be no compensation.

“There is no alternative but custody.”

As she was lead out of court by police, Graham told the sheriff: “Thanks a lot.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

