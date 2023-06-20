Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse

Jordon Forster admitted a course of abusive conduct against his partner, lasting seven months.

By Alexander Lawrie
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A footballer has admitted carrying out an abusive stalking campaign against his partner.

Jordon Forster, 29, repeatedly turned up at the home and workplace of his girlfriend and accessed her phone without permission.

Forster – who played for Dundee, East Fife and Kelty Hearts – also shouted, swore and called the woman derogatory names during seven months of domestic abuse.

The defender admitted causing the woman fear and alarm by acting aggressively towards her on several occasions during their relationship between May and December last year.

Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, pled guilty to an amended domestic abuse charge when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Klaudia Wasilewska told the court the complainer is in favour of a non-harassment order, which would ban Forster from contacting or approaching her during its course.

Pushed and threw woman

Ms Wasilewska said the Crown will be preparing a written narrative of the circumstances, which will be read out at the sentencing hearing next month.

Court papers state Forster caused damage to a door and a wall at his home and on one occasion seized the woman by the arm, restrained her and threw her on a bed.

The shamed footballer – who made his name at Hibs – also pushed the 30-year-old on the body and carried her up a set of stairs at his property.

Christophe Berra rushes to congratulate Jordan Forster after his goal against Queen of the South.
Jordon Forster (in the foreground) in action for Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/ SNS Group.

He had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to biting her on the body, repeatedly seizing her on the body and throwing her against a wall and onto a bed.

Forster’s not guilty plea to throwing a shoe at the woman on one occasion during the period of abuse was also accepted by the Crown.

Non-harassment order considered

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell KC released Forster on bail and deferred sentence to next month.

The sheriff said he would consider the imposition of the non-harassment order at the next calling of the case.

Forster played 79 times for Hibs between 2012 and 2017 and had loan spells with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth Argyle before moving on to play for Cheltenham Town and Dundee.

He moved to Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts in 2021 and signed to play for Lowland League club Tranent Juniors earlier this month.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

