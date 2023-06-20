Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse

A footballer has admitted carrying out an abusive stalking campaign against his partner.

Jordon Forster, 29, repeatedly turned up at the home and workplace of his girlfriend and accessed her phone without permission.

Forster – who played for Dundee, East Fife and Kelty Hearts – also shouted, swore and called the woman derogatory names during seven months of domestic abuse.

The defender admitted causing the woman fear and alarm by acting aggressively towards her on several occasions during their relationship between May and December last year.

Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, pled guilty to an amended domestic abuse charge when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Klaudia Wasilewska told the court the complainer is in favour of a non-harassment order, which would ban Forster from contacting or approaching her during its course.

Pushed and threw woman

Ms Wasilewska said the Crown will be preparing a written narrative of the circumstances, which will be read out at the sentencing hearing next month.

Court papers state Forster caused damage to a door and a wall at his home and on one occasion seized the woman by the arm, restrained her and threw her on a bed.

The shamed footballer – who made his name at Hibs – also pushed the 30-year-old on the body and carried her up a set of stairs at his property.

He had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to biting her on the body, repeatedly seizing her on the body and throwing her against a wall and onto a bed.

Forster’s not guilty plea to throwing a shoe at the woman on one occasion during the period of abuse was also accepted by the Crown.

Non-harassment order considered

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell KC released Forster on bail and deferred sentence to next month.

The sheriff said he would consider the imposition of the non-harassment order at the next calling of the case.

Forster played 79 times for Hibs between 2012 and 2017 and had loan spells with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth Argyle before moving on to play for Cheltenham Town and Dundee.

He moved to Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts in 2021 and signed to play for Lowland League club Tranent Juniors earlier this month.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.