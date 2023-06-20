Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics

A Dundee swimmer has won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games – just months after a local firm donated £2,000 to send her to the Berlin event.

15-year-old Taylor Mackenzie, from Downfield, came first in the 400-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.

She was only able to attend after Cupar-based contracting firm T&N Gilmartin donated the cash to a fundraiser started by her parents for for travel, accommodation and kit.

The St John’s RC High School student, who has autism, is the youngest athlete competing GB squad this year.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Taylor. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

“They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

Taylor was joined on the podium by silver medallist Miori Henault from Canada and Lea Helbing – who won bronze for Germany.

She is set to participate in the 200m freestyle final, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

Perfect end to fundraising campaign

In January, it was feared that Taylor wouldn’t be able to go to the Special Olympics to due funding issues.

Taylor, who represents Monifieth Swim Club, needed to raise £2,000 to secure her place.

At the time her dad Richard spoke with The Courier – with generous members of the public and T&N Gilmartin helping the family smash their target in hours.

Richard told us: “The message popped up on my phone and I was gobsmacked.

“I showed (his partner) Lisa and the pair of us sat there with tears in our eyes.”

More than 7,000 athletes with compete across 26 sports this week, with the Games concluding on June 25.