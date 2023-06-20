Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics

Taylor Mackenzie, 15, came first in the 400-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Taylor, 15, won gold at the 800-metre freestyle event. Image: Montpellier Integrated

A Dundee swimmer has won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games – just months after a local firm donated £2,000 to send her to the Berlin event.

15-year-old Taylor Mackenzie, from Downfield, came first in the 400-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.

She was only able to attend after Cupar-based contracting firm T&N Gilmartin donated  the cash to a fundraiser started by her parents for for travel, accommodation and kit.

The St John’s RC High School student, who has autism, is the youngest athlete competing GB squad this year.

Taylor with her parents Lisa and Richard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Taylor. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

“They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

Taylor was joined on the podium by silver medallist Miori Henault from Canada and Lea Helbing – who won bronze for Germany.

She is set to participate in the 200m freestyle final, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

Perfect end to fundraising campaign

In January, it was feared that Taylor wouldn’t be able to go to the Special Olympics to due funding issues.

Taylor, who represents Monifieth Swim Club, needed to raise £2,000 to secure her place.

At the time her dad Richard spoke with The Courier – with generous members of the public and T&N Gilmartin helping the family smash their target in hours.

Richard told us: “The message popped up on my phone and I was gobsmacked.

“I showed (his partner) Lisa and the pair of us sat there with tears in our eyes.”

More than 7,000 athletes with compete across 26 sports this week, with the Games concluding on June 25.

